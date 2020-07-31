Irrfan Khan's son Babil: I am scared, I dont want to be judged by my religion

Irrfan Khan’s son Babil shared a series of Instagram stories claiming that people treat him differently than others because of his religion. He urged that he is a lot more than just his name or religion.

The post started with: “Can’t even post anything about how I feel about the people in power without my whole f**king team telling me that it might end my career. I am scared, I am afraid. I don’t want to be. I don’t want to be judged by my religion. I am not my religion, I am a human being, just like the rest of India.”

As the world celebrated Eid today and tomorrow, he said while the “mandatory holiday” for Eid has been cancelled, but the country will still get to celebrate Rakshabandhan on Monday. He elaborated, “Okay no problem, I will just celebrate Eid when it’s not Eid on Saturday.”

The Academy posts video of hope featuring Irrfan Khan from 'Life of Pi'

“Our beautiful secular India’s sudden relapse of religious divide is honestly getting scary. I have friends that have stopped communicating with me because I am of a certain religion. I miss my friends; my Hindu, Muslim, Christian, Sikh, human friends…I love India, don’t you dare call me anti-nationalist. I promise you, I am a boxer, I will break your nose,” Babil added.

Village in Maharashtra pays tribute to Irrfan Khan by naming a locality after him

Babil thanked his fans anyhow for their support and love and asked people to see beyond religion.

After he got trolled, Babil posted a clarification. Read below: