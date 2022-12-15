India's 'RRR' gets 5 nominations at Critics Choice Awards after Golden Globes

In a big win for the Indian film industry, 'RRR' wins big at the Critics Choice Awards. After bagging nominations at the recently announced Golden Globe Awards, SS Rajamouli's film has won five nods at Critics Choice Awards.

Starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, RRRis based on the lives of real-life revolutionaries Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju.

At the Critics Choice Awards, RRR has won nominations in the following categories: Best picture, Best director and Best visual effects, Best foreign language film and Best song (Naatu Naatu)

The Critics Choice Association is the biggest critics' body in the United States and Canada, representing more than 600 media critics and entertainment journalists. This award is an important indication of what film critics liked at the theatres this year.

At the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, 'RRR' recently nabbed two important nominations at the for Best Original Song and Best Non-English Picture. Golden Globe Awards 2023: Full list of nominations