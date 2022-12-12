SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' earns two nominations at 2023 Golden Globe Awards

SS Rajamouli's film 'RRR' earned two nominations at the 80th Golden Globes Awards. Often considered a precursor to the Oscars awards- the award ceremony is organized by Hollywood Foreign Press Association.



The full list of nominations was announced on Monday morning in Los Angeles. With two nominations 'RRR' - many feel- have clinched a spot at the upcoming Oscars Awards which is scheduled to take place in March 2023.

Golden Globe Awards 2023: Full list of nominations



The film earned nominations in two categories- Best Non-English Language Film and Best Original Song for 'Naatu Naatu'. The song has over the past year, created a niche for itself in global map with many doing the signature step in reels, and youtube videos.

Congratulations to the nominees for Best Picture - Non-English Language



✨ All Quiet on the Western Front

✨ Argentina, 1985

✨ Close

✨ Decision to Leave

✨ RRR#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/DfNs0VQbIs — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) December 12, 2022 ×

'RRR' stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR along with Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran. The film, set in pre-independent India, merged reality with fantasy and narrated the story of freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Rama Rao), their fictional friendship and their fight against the British Raj. Set in the 1920s, the plot explores the undocumented period in their lives when both the revolutionaries chose to go into obscurity before they began the fight for their country.



Interestingly, 'RRR' is the only Indian film to make the final five of films in the Best Non-English Language Film category. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi,' Rishabh Shetty's 'Kantara' and Pan Nalin's 'Chhello Show' too had lobbied to get a spot in this year's nomination list.

'Chhello Show' is India's official entry for the Oscars, whereas 'RRR' has submitted itself independently for consideration in various categories.