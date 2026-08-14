/Indian Film Festival of Melbourne winners: Rishab Shetty, Dulquer Salmaan among top honourees

The 17th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2026 has announced its much-anticipated winners, celebrating an exceptional line-up of films, filmmakers, actors and storytellers from across India and the subcontinent. This year’s awards recognise a diverse range of cinematic voices, powerful performances and stories that reflect the richness and evolving landscape of Indian cinema.

The evening saw some of the most celebrated names from Indian cinema take home top honours, with Rishab Shetty, Dulquer Salmaan, Kirti Kulhari, Vijay Varma and Rasika Dugal among the standout winners.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra was named Best Film, emerging as one of the biggest winners of the evening. The Great Shamshuddin Family received a Special Mention for Best Film, while Rima Das’ Not a Hero was honoured as Best Indie Film. Kikkran De Phull (Flowers of Acacia) received a Special Mention in the Indie Film category.

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Rishab Shetty had a particularly memorable evening, winning Best Director for Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1. He was also honoured with the prestigious Leadership in Cinema award, recognising his contribution to contemporary Indian cinema and his ability to create stories that resonate with audiences while rooted in a distinct cultural identity.

Dulquer Salmaan won Best Actor for Kaantha, while Kirti Kulhari took home Best Actress for her performance in Full Plate, recognising their compelling performances and contribution to the year’s cinematic landscape.

The Best Film from the Subcontinent award went to No Good Men by Shahrbanoo Sadat, while Madhushree Dutta’s Flying Tigers was named Best Documentary Film.

The audience also had a voice in this year’s awards, with Saiyaara winning the People’s Choice Award, reflecting its strong connection with viewers.

The Equality in Cinema Award, presented by La Trobe, was awarded to Sitaare Zameen Par, with a Special Mention for Simran Mangeshkar for her work in the film. The award celebrates cinema that contributes to conversations around equality, inclusion and representation.

The festival’s commitment to diverse storytelling was further reflected in the Rainbow Storyteller Award, which went to Lala and Poppy. In the Short Film Competition, The Weight of Soil emerged as the winner.

The awards also celebrated outstanding work in the world of streaming and episodic storytelling. Vijay Varma won Best Actor (Series) for Matka King, while Rasika Dugal was named Best Actress (Series) for Delhi Crime 3. Freedom At Midnight, Season 2 won Best Series*m, recognising the show’s compelling storytelling and ensemble performances.

Beyond the competitive categories, IFFM 2026 also honoured some of the most influential and enduring names in Indian cinema. Pankaj Tripathi received the prestigious Artist of Distinction honour, celebrating his remarkable body of work and his contribution to Indian cinema.

The festival also marked 30 Years of Rani Mukerji, celebrating three decades of one of Indian cinema’s most acclaimed and versatile actors. The special recognition acknowledges her extraordinary journey, memorable performances and enduring impact on the industry.

One of Indian cinema’s most iconic figures, Rekha, was honoured with the prestigious Excellence in Cinema award, celebrating her unparalleled contribution to Indian cinema and her extraordinary body of work spanning decades

With its focus on celebrating cinematic excellence, diversity, equality and cultural exchange, the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne continues to provide a global platform for Indian cinema and its artists, connecting audiences in Australia with some of the most compelling stories and voices from the Indian subcontinent.

IFFM 2026 Winners

* Best Film: Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra

* Best Film - Special Mention: The Great Shamshuddin Family

* Best Indie Film - Not a Hero - Rima Das

* Special Mention - Indie Film: Kikkran De Phull (Flowers of Acacia)