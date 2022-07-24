Indian chess grandmaster Praggnanandhaa meets Rajinikanth, shares pics with a special note

Indian chess prodigy Praggnanandhaa met superstar Rajinikanth on Saturday at the actor's residence in Chennai. The chess grandmaster visited Rajinikanth's home with his parents and sister.

On his official Twitter handle, the 16-year-old genius shared pictures from his recent visit to Rajinikanth's house. He also penned a note for the superstar and expressed his admiration for the actor's humility.

In one of the pictures, Praggnanandhaa is seen giving a chess board to Rajinikanth. Another picture shows him handing over a religious image to the actor.

"A day to remember!!! Met @rajinikanth uncle today with my family! Inspired by his humbleness despite reaching great heights! #Respect #Magizchi (sic)," Praggnanandhaa tweeted.

A day to remember!!! Met @rajinikanth uncle today with my family! Inspired by his humbleness despite reaching great heights! #Respect #Magizchi pic.twitter.com/Xfg2XUg5RD — Praggnanandhaa (@rpragchess) July 23, 2022

Praggnanandhaa is part of the Indian contingent at the upcoming Chess Olympiad. The event will be held in Chennai from July 28 to August 10.

Coming to Rajnikanth's work front, the actor was last seen in 'Annaatthe'. Directed by Siva and produced by Kalanithi Maran, the movie also starred Khushbu, Meena, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Soori and Abhimanyu Singh.