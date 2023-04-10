Indian actress Nayanthara threatens to break a person's phone during her recent temple visit

Indian actress Nayanthara, who predominately works in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films, recently visited the Kumbakonam temple in Tamil Nadu with her husband-filmmaker Vignesh Shivn. The two were seen performing pooja to mark the occasion of Panguni Uthiram. After praying at the Kumbakonam temple, the pair headed to Vignesh's ancestral temple where the actress lost her calm on a fan who was constantly filming her with her phone.

For the special temple visit, Nayanthara wore white and blue ethnic attire while Vignesh opted for a blue T-shirt, khaki pants and a white jacket.

In the now-viral clip clip, Nayanthara is seen telling a person, "One more time (if you film) and I will break your phone." After Nayanthara's warning, one of her staff members can be seen requesting the person to stop filming. Watch the viral clip below!

Recently, Vignesh and Nayanthara revealed the full names of their twin boys. In an Instagram post, he shared an adorable photo and wrote, "#Uyir RudroNeel N Shivan #Ulag Daiwik N Shivan. N stands for the best mother in the world #Nayanthara. We are happy & proud to introduce our babies’ names, our blessings and happiness (sic)."

Vignesh Shivn and Nayanthara tied the know in an intimate ceremony in Chennai last year. Four months after their wedding, Vignesh announced that the two have welcomed twin boys through surrogacy.

On the professional front, the actress will be next seen in Jawan, an action thriller film written and directed by Atlee. It also stars Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role along with Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani.

The 38-year-old also has two Tamil films in the pipeline, which are expected to release in 2023. She made her acting debut with Sathyan Anthikad's film Manassinakkare in 2003. The financial success of the movie helped her get many acting offers.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE