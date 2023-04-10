Karan Johar responds to trolls with a poem on hate over 'killing Anushka Sharma's career' viral video

If there’s one thing we should know as a race – the skeletons always fall out of the closet, someday or the other. Something similar happened with Indian film director-producer Karan Johar, who is in the news for an old video where he disapproves of Anushka Sharma being a part of the film industry and revealed that he wanted to murder Anushka’s career even before it picked up. With trolls picking on Karan for the same, the filmmaker has now put out a statement on his Instagram in the form of a poem.

It was a Reddit user who stumbled upon an old video of Karan Johar and Anushka Sharma as they attend an event ahead of the release of their film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

In the video, Karan was heard saying, “I totally wanted to, completely murder Anushka Sharma’s career. Because when Aditya Chopra showed me her image, I was like, ‘no, no, mad or what, you signing her, you crazy! There is no need for you to sign this Anushka Sharma’. There was another lead actress at that time who I wanted Adi to sign, and I was totally behind the scene sabotaging her completely. The movie also I was reluctantly watching Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi.”

Meanwhile, netizens haven’t taken lightly to this video. With a barrage of negative comments and hate coming his way, Karan Johar has posted an Instagram story that seems like an answer to all the trolls. Taking to Insta story, KJo penned a note which read, “, “Laga lo ilzaam, hum jhukne waalon mein se nahi.., jhoot ka ban jao ghulam…., hum bolne waalon mein se nahi…, jitna neecha dikhaoge…, jitne aarop lagaoge…, hum girne waalon mein se nahi…, humara karam humari Vijay hai…aap utha lo talvaar… Hum marne waalon mein se nahi… (You can accuse me, it won't break me...You can call me a liar, it won't affect me...You can try with all your might to destroy my image, it won't bother me. My work is workship. My work speaks)".

Kangana Ranaut, director Vivek Agnihotri and Apurva Asrani have slammed Karan for his remarks in the video.

Someone’s only hobby is to make or break careers. If Bollywood is in gutter, it’s because of some people’s dirty ‘backroom’ politics against talented outsiders. https://t.co/GNPRjiW5ry — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) April 6, 2023 ×

