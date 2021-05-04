Indian actress Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter handle removed permanently over hateful content

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter handle was removed permantently by the platform on Tuesday for violating its rules on hateful posts.

The move comes after a series of tweets by her on violence in West Bengal, which recently held elections.

Kangana demanded president's rule in West Bengal after the Mamta Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) won the recent election in the state.





A Twitter spokesperson told WION: "We’ve been clear that we will take strong enforcement action on behavior that has the potential to lead to offline harm. The referenced account has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of Twitter Rules specifically our Hateful Conduct policy and Abusive Behaviour policy. We enforce the Twitter Rules judiciously and impartially for everyone on our service."

Kangana has often tweeted unverified and controversial claims on her verified Twitter handle.

(With inputs from agencies)