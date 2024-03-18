Indian actress Arundhathi Nair on ventilator support after bike accident

Tamil and Malayalam actor Arundhathi Nair is currently battling for her life after being involved in a tragic accident, which reportedly occurred on March 14 and left the actor critically injured. Arundhathi's sister, Arathy, confirmed the news in an emotional statement shared on Instagram.

Arathy took to social media to provide clarity and update concerned fans and well-wishers about her sister's condition. She stated, "We felt the need to clarify the news reported in Tamil Nadu's newspapers and television channels. It is true that my sister Arundhathi Nair had an accident three days ago. She is critically injured and fighting for her life while being kept on a ventilator at the Ananthapuri Hospital in Trivandrum."

According to reports by India Today, the accident occurred at the Kovalam bypass, resulting in head injuries for Arundhathi. She was accompanied by her brother at the time, with the siblings reportedly returning home after an interview with a YouTube channel.

Since the news broke, an outpouring of support and prayers has flooded social media, with fans expressing their hopes for Arundhathi's speedy recovery. Messages such as "Hope she gets well soon. Our thoughts and prayers with you," and "May god give her the strength to recover soon," have been flooding in, demonstrating the widespread concern and support for the actor.