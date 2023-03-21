Indian actor Chetan Kumar arrested over viral 'anti-Hindutva' tweet

Indian actor Chetan Kumar, who has predominately worked in Kannada films, was arrested on Tuesday for writing against "Hindutva" and freedom fighter Vir Savarkar in a Twitter post. After an activist of Bajrang Dal lodged a complaint against the actor, Seshadripuram police arrested him and took him to court. He has been accused of allegedly hurting Hindu sentiments through his tweet.

The actor has been sent to 14-day judicial custody.

His now-viral tweet read, "Hindutva is built on LIES. Savarkar: Indian ‘nation’ began when Rama defeated Ravana & returned to Ayodhya —> a lie. 1992: Babri Masjid is ‘birthplace of Rama’ —> a lie. 2023: Urigowda-Nanjegowda are ‘killers’ of Tipu—> a lie. Hindutva can be defeated by TRUTH—> truth is EQUALITY." Check it out below!

Hindutva is an ideology that sought to define Indian culture in terms of Hindu values. According to Collins dictionary, it is "a political movement advocating Hindu nationalism".

In a report, the Indian news agency ANI said, "Kannada actor Chetan Kumar arrested by Seshadripuram police in Bengaluru after his tweet stating Hindutva is 'built on lies' went viral online. Yesterday, Chetan tweeted that Hindutva is built on lies. A complaint was registered at Seshadripuram PS based on the tweet. The complaint was filed by Shivakumar of Bajrang dal."

Yesterday, Chetan tweeted that Hindutva is built on lies. A complaint was registered at Seshadripuram PS based on the tweet. The… https://t.co/rSkyw4gQvy — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2023

This isn't Chetan's first run-in with the law. Back in 2022, he was arrested for making objectionable comments about Karnataka High Court Justice Krishna Dixit, who was then hearing the hijab case, on Twitter.

(With inputs from agencies)

