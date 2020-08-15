Independence Day 2020: Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and others celebs extend wishes

India is celebrating its 74th Independence Day today and to celebrate the day. Celebrities from the film fraternity took their respective social media and extended their warm wishes to the citizens.



Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Allu Arjun, and others extended Independence Day wishes to everyone.



Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan hopped on to Instagram and shared a collage picture of him, "The true warriors in the fight against the Pandemic .. salute .. and on this auspicious DAY of INDEPENDENCE WISHES FOR PEACE PROSPERITY AND HARMONY ..," his tweet read.

Anupam Kher also shared on Instagram a picture of him where he is seen reading a newspaper and has "Happy Independence Day" written over it.

Lata Mangeshkar also greeted the nation on an auspicious day and shared a link to the patriotic song "Sare Jahan Se Acha" on Twitter.

By sharing an adorable picture of Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena wrote on Twitter, "Freedom in our minds, faith in our words and pride in our souls"

Akshay Kumar by sharing a video tweeted, ''We all know these people, we all have these people in our lives. On this #IndependenceDay, lets come together for them, lets come #Together4India''.

Chiranjeevi Konidela wrote on Twitter, ''Happy 74th Independence Day to ALL!! Let's recall the sacrifices & ideals of our founding fathers and make this precious freedom they earned for us count!''

While `Queen` actor Kangana Ranaut took the step to plant a sapling on a special day. The actor`s team posted a picture of hers on Twitter, where she is seen donned in a pink saree and planting a sapling.

South star Allu Arjun Tweeted, ''Happy Independence Day to my fellow Indians. Deep Gratitude in our hearts for those who sacrificed their lives for us. Jai Hind !''

Music maestro AR Rahman uploaded a video message from his side to the fellow citizens as he wishes 74th Independence Day wishes. He advocated for using the time to construct the nation with much more unity and also opined to share love and humanity.