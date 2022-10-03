In pics: Kajol, Rani Mukerji attend Durga Puja celebrations in Mumbai

Durga Puja festival has finally begun and like every year this year also scores of celebrities were spotted participating in the Durga Puja and seeking the blessing of Goddess Durga.



Bollywood actress Kajol participated in the three-day long festival with her mother and Veteran actress Tanuja, her sister Tanishaa Mukerji and her son Yug at Durga puja pandals in Juhu, Mumbai.



For the first day, Kajol was clad in a yellow saree with gold detailing all over it. She complimented her look with minimal makeup and soft curls. Her sister Tanishaa was looking beautiful in the yellow colour Sharara. For the second day of the puja, the 'Tanhaji' actress was looking breathtaking in a bright red colour silk saree.

Kajol has also shared a video from the celebration showing the actress with her son Yug as they serve food to the devotees. ''So proud of my son serving at the puja mistakes and all.. the tradition continues,'' she wrote.

For the second day, Tanishaa was looking elegant in a white organza saree. Sharing pictures on her Instagram account and wrote, “Septami Is always so special ! The first anjali we all give together ❤️ ! @kajol and eating the yummy bhog 😋”



Rani Mukerji was also spotted at the puja pandal with other Mukerji family members. The actress stepped out wearing a green and purple colour silk saree. She tied her hair tightly in a bun and was wearing a choker necklace.

Rani posed with the actress Sumona Chakravarti at the Durga pandal. The actress was wearing a yellow colour saree.

Director Ayan Mukerji who is curruntly basking the success of his recently released 'Brahmastra' was also spotted at the celebration. He has also shared few pictures on his Instagram account.