In pics: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor pose in a room full of their sweet moments from last year

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted out at an event in Mumbai where they posed for some cute photos for the paparazzi. At the Mumbai Press Club to launch a calendar, Mumbai Moments 2023, they were pleasantly surprised by a room that was decked up with pictures of theirs – from their movie promotions and of times they stepped out together before they wed and more.

For the event, Alia Bhatt wore a grey ensemble and paired the look with high heels. Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor looked dapper in a white t-shirt paired with a matching jacket and blue jeans.

Check out their pictures from the event here:

In the photos, Ranbir and Alia pose for the cameras while photos of some of their memorable moments from previous years serve as a great background. From their wedding snaps to Brahmastra promotions, the wall was also decked with photos of the couple with Ranbir’s parents Rishi and Neetu Kapoor. There’s also one of Alia from her promotions for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi.

The couple tied the knot last year and also welcomed their first child, a daughter in November. They have named her Raha. The name was given by grandma Neetu Kapoor.