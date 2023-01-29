Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds goes shirtless during Lollapalooza performance

Whether it was due to the Mumbai heat or just the intoxicating vibe of the people and the place, Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds went shirtless during his performance at the Lollapalooza India on Saturday. Photos and videos of the same are doing rounds on social media.

The pop-rock band, which has delivered several hits like 'Radioactive', 'Thunder', and 'Believer' among several others, performed at the maiden run of the multi-genre music festival. Just before the performance of 'Whatever It Takes', Reynolds took off his t-shirt and left fans gasping for air.

Check out the viral pictures of Reynolds below!

Dan Reynolds ❤🔥 pic.twitter.com/3soIWL2A26 — Portal Imagine Dragons (@oficialportalid) January 28, 2023

Imagine Dragons' performance was the closing act at Lollapalooza India, which pulled in huge crowds. The event was attended by people of every age group, from young adults to even senior citizens.

Lollapalooza India 2023 was the first multi-genre music festival in India of this scale. It had Sign Language Interpreters to interpret the music for headlining artists at the main BudX stage for hearing-impaired attendees.

The two-day musical extravaganza saw over 60,000 fans in attendance. The event featured four stages, 40 acts with over 20 hours of unforgettable live music, innovative culinary selections, art installations, fashion and much more.

