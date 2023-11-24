Ileana D'Cruz is thankful for her son Koa Phoenix Dolan, shares sweet photo

Since his birth, Ileana has continued to update fans with photos of his son and how he has been doing lately.

Ileana's Instagram feed is all about her son, Koa. Recently, she shared a bunch of cute photos of her playing with her son. In August, the actress announced the name of her son. Sharing a frame-worthy picture of her son, she wrote, "Introducing Koa Phoenix Dolan. Born on August 1, 2023."

"No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world. Hearts beyond full," she wrote.

As per a report by DNA, the actress got married to Michael Dolan on May 13, 2023, before she announced her pregnancy. However, the actress has not made the news official yet.

Before giving birth to her baby, Ileana penned a long note dedicated to her pregnancy journey. Along with the long note, the actress shared a blurry picture with her partner.

The post reads, ''Being pregnant is such a beautiful beautiful blessing…I didn’t think I’d be fortunate enough to ever experience this so I consider myself so incredibly lucky to be on this journey. I can’t even begin to describe how lovely it is to feel a life growing inside of you. Most days I’m just overwhelmed staring down at my bump going wow - I get to meet you soon 🥹- and then there’s some days that are so inexplicably hard. So trying. They’re overwhelming. All consuming. And things just feel hopeless.''