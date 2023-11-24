LIVE TV
Radhika Madan gets standing ovation for her movie ‘Sanaa' at IFFI 2023

New DelhiEdited By: Zeba KhanUpdated: Nov 24, 2023, 05:04 PM IST

Photograph:(Twitter)

Radhika Madan at IFFI said, "I was waiting impatiently to share 'Sanaa' with my fellow Indians, and the love and reception it received at IFFI is truly heartwarming."

Radhika Madan received a standing ovation at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) for her film titled Sanaa. 

As her film received a lot of love at IFFI 2023, Radhika said, "I was waiting impatiently to share 'Sanaa' with my fellow Indians, and the love and reception it received at IFFI is truly heartwarming. I was extremely grateful when Sanaa received a standing ovation at Tallinn last year as well, but the feeling was out of the world when my own people loved it so much! "

Radhika Madan's whirlwind schedule recently took her from one prestigious international event to the next. The talented actress, having already presented her film Sanaa at the Tallinn Film Festival the previous year, added another feather to her cap by becoming the first Indian actress to join the jury at the esteemed festival.

"I believe in breaking boundaries and exploring the vastness of cinema on a global scale. From Tallinn to New York and now Goa, each international event has been a unique chapter in my journey. It's not just about presenting a film; it's about representing the evolving landscape of Indian cinema worldwide. The hectic schedule is a small price to pay for the privilege of showcasing our stories on such esteemed platforms,” said Radhika Madan.

Zeba Khan

Zeba is a fashion and lifestyle reporter who has a keen eye for literature and everything vintage. She dreams of writing travel stories from every part of the world.

