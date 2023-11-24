Radhika Madan gets standing ovation for her movie ‘Sanaa' at IFFI 2023

Radhika Madan received a standing ovation at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) for her film titled Sanaa.

As her film received a lot of love at IFFI 2023, Radhika said, "I was waiting impatiently to share 'Sanaa' with my fellow Indians, and the love and reception it received at IFFI is truly heartwarming. I was extremely grateful when Sanaa received a standing ovation at Tallinn last year as well, but the feeling was out of the world when my own people loved it so much! "

Radhika Madan's whirlwind schedule recently took her from one prestigious international event to the next. The talented actress, having already presented her film Sanaa at the Tallinn Film Festival the previous year, added another feather to her cap by becoming the first Indian actress to join the jury at the esteemed festival.