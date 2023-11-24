IFFI 2023: Pankaj Tripathi reveals he cried while watching his new film Kadak Singh 

Time and again actor Pankaj Tripathi has proved his finesse and versatility with the kind of projects he chooses to work in. His upcoming film Kadak Singh is no exception. The film had its world premiere at the prestigious 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Goa days ahead of its digital release.



The film saw the coming together of national award winners like Pankaj Tripathi, Jaya Ahsan, Parvathy Thiruvothu and the director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury. The screening was graced by the cast and crew of the film and received firsthand reactions from cinema lovers, indicating a strong connection between the film and its audience. The film left a lasting impression, which indicated the film resonated well with the viewers at IFFI.



Speaking more about the film, Pankaj Tripathi said, “I watched the film, and I became extremely emotional. It’s a great and different film. In fact, I cried twice while watching it. Ekdum kadak bani hai film.”



As the name of Pankaj Tripathi's character in the film is Kadak Singh, he was asked if he’s kadak (strong and intense) in real life. Pankaj Tripathi laughed and said, “Main bilkul kadak nai par film kadak zarur bani hai( I am not, but the film sure is)."



The film follows the life of AK Shrivastav aka Kadak Singh, a Joint Director at the Department of Financial Crimes who is currently battling retrograde amnesia. The film unfolds as AK is admitted in the hospital and is presented with conflicting narratives about his past, compelling him to discern fact from fiction. Amidst the maze of half-baked memories, he is determined to uncover the truth behind his mysteriously landing up in a hospital and behind a significant financial crime, all of this while saving his family from falling apart. It is also the story of a dysfunctional family and how they come closer due to a series of unforeseen events leading to a rollercoaster of emotions. The film highlights relationships in different forms and how these relationships provide different perspectives, helping the story move forward. Kadak Singh releases on Zee5 on December 8.