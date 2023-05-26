IIFA 2023 is here: Indian stars get together for Bollywood’s biggest awards

The 23rd edition of the International Indian Film Academy and Awards (IIFA) got off to a sparkling start today. After the unprecedented success of IIFA 2022, the 2023 Sobha IIFA Weekend and NEXA IIFA Awards, partnered by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and Miral, are back in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. IIFA 2023 will take place on May 26 and 27.

The event will take place at Abu Dhabi’s state-of-the-art indoor entertainment venue, Etihad Arena, part of Yas Bay Waterfront on Yas Island. The Island is one of the world’s fastest-growing leisure and entertainment destinations. At a press conference held at W Hotel – Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, addressing the media were this year’s hosts Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Farah Khan, and Rajkummar Rao along with performers Salman Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Nora Fatehi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Amit Trivedi, Badshah, Nucleya, Sunidhi Chauhan and Iulia Vantur

Joining them were PNC Menon, Taghrid Al Saeed, Executive Director of Group Communications and Destination Marketing at Miral, Hans Fraikin - Film and Television Commissioner, and Sandeep Walia, among other dignitaries for the highly anticipated event that promises to be a mélange of glitz and glamour. IIFA 2023: A Massive Celebration Commenting on the IIFA collaboration, Ravi Menon, co-chairman of Sobha Realty, said, “We are delighted to be the title sponsors of the 23rd edition of IIFA Weekend. The event will witness the presence of the who’s who of the Indian film industry with the glitz and glamour that makes Indian cinema widely popular. Indian films are watched across the world, and we are pleased to welcome the numerous actors, artists, and talents of our nation, further bringing Indian cinema to a global audience.”

Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India said, “NEXA has always been at the forefront of innovations and curating impeccable experiences that not only impress but inspire. By foraying into the fields of fashion, music, and journeys, NEXA has successfully created and inspired multiple unique experiences for its customers. It is for this very reason that NEXA has collaborated with IIFA, which is a platform to recognize India’s top creative talent in the world of cinema and celebrate the best in cinema arts.”

H.E. Saleh Mohamed Saleh Al Geziry, Director General of Tourism, DCT Abu Dhabi said, “We are pleased to host the IIFA Awards once again in Abu Dhabi since it marks a significant turning point for our dynamic entertainment calendar. Our relationship with India, which is based on shared cultural and economic interests, has been boosted even further by the fact that Abu Dhabi has served as the setting for a number of Bollywood blockbusters, allowing people all over the world to learn about our stunning country. The biggest celebration of Indian cinema will take place in Abu Dhabi, and we are excited to welcome the illustrious actors, directors, and members of the Indian film community, as well as their supporters.” IIFA 2023: What to Expect IIFA 2023 will kickstart the mega celebrations tomorrow on 26 May 2023 with IIFA Rocks hosted by Farah Khan Kunder and Rajkummar Rao and will feature performances by Amit Trivedi, along with several popular singers, Badshah, Sunidhi Chauhan, Nucleya and Sukhbir Singh. There will also be an exclusive showcase by leading celebrity designer, Manish Malhotra, who is celebrating 25 years in the fashion industry.

The grand finale, IIFA Awards, will take place on 27 May 2023 and will be hosted by Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal along with electrifying performances by Bollywood superstars Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Nora Fatehi and Rakul Preet Singh. Abhishek Bachchan said, "I am thrilled to return to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. It will be an absolute pleasure and honour to entertain and meet fans from all over the world. Looking forward to hosting the IIFA Awards."

This year, Kamal Haasan, Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Riteish & Genelia D’Souza, Sunny Kaushal, Mouni Roy, Fardeen Khan, Esha Gupta, Mrunal Thakur, Dia Mirza, Rashii Khanna, Sheeba Chaddha, Neelam Kothari, Bhavna Pandey, Maheep Kapoor, and Seema Sajdeh will all be walking the green carpet. Producer Ramesh Taurani along with other movie moguls, Boney Kapoor, Bhushan Kumar, Jayantilal Gada, Anees Bazmee, and R Madhavan are expected to attend the IIFA Weekend and Awards.

IIFA will be broadcast exclusively on the Indian channel COLORS with a stunning line-up of star-studded programming.

