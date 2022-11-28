IFFI 2022: 'Fauda' creators Lior Raz & Avi Issacharoff planning new collaborations with Indian talents

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao welcomed Lior Raz and Avi Issacharoff, creators and executive producers of the popular Israeli series ‘Fauda’, to the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa on Sunday. The two international talents arrived in India to attend the Asia premiere of their hit series' fourth season.

While speaking about their future plans as content creators, the two revealed that they are planning to collaborate with various Indian stars, producers and talents in the coming days. These projects would be in addition to the Indian adaptation of the 'Fauda' series titled 'Tanaav' that is currently airing on an OTT platform.

"Our company is now looking for more and more international content, not Israeli, not necessarily American, but international content. We are already working on a kind of an Indian story, that we cannot talk about too much. We’re also looking for more content that will come out of this continent," Issacharoff told Variety.

Adding to Issacharoff's comment, Raz said, "We want to bring together creators and producers from Israel and India to make good stories. This could be in combination with Indian production companies too."

Issacharoff continued, "As a content production company, we understand the potential of collaborating with Indian creators, producers and talents because the size of the Indian market is huge and there is a lot of potential here."