IFFI 2022: 'Fauda' creators Lior Raz & Avi Issacharoff planning new collaborations with Indian talents
Story highlights
Executive producers and creators of the hit Israeli espionage thriller 'Fauda', Lior Raz and Avi Issacharoff, who recently arrived in Goa to attend the 53rd International Film Festival of India, have hinted at their possible future collaborations with Indian talents.
Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao welcomed Lior Raz and Avi Issacharoff, creators and executive producers of the popular Israeli series ‘Fauda’, to the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa on Sunday. The two international talents arrived in India to attend the Asia premiere of their hit series' fourth season.
While speaking about their future plans as content creators, the two revealed that they are planning to collaborate with various Indian stars, producers and talents in the coming days. These projects would be in addition to the Indian adaptation of the 'Fauda' series titled 'Tanaav' that is currently airing on an OTT platform.
"Our company is now looking for more and more international content, not Israeli, not necessarily American, but international content. We are already working on a kind of an Indian story, that we cannot talk about too much. We’re also looking for more content that will come out of this continent," Issacharoff told Variety.
Adding to Issacharoff's comment, Raz said, "We want to bring together creators and producers from Israel and India to make good stories. This could be in combination with Indian production companies too."
Issacharoff continued, "As a content production company, we understand the potential of collaborating with Indian creators, producers and talents because the size of the Indian market is huge and there is a lot of potential here."
The co-creators also confirmed to the publication that their production company is expanding under Candle Media ownership. "We are doing a lot now. We just finished a new show, a spy story, for Showtime," said Issacharoff, to which, Raz added, "We also have two other big projects with Netflix — a big movie and a new show. Big names are going to be part of it. It’s based on a story that happened in Israel, but it’s written as an American story."