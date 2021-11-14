I would never say no: Kirsten Dunst reacts to return rumors in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

Tom Holland's 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' is one of the most anticipated films of the year. And so far, it is confirmed, that movie is bringing back Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus, Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin, Jamie Foxx's Electro, and several other characters from previous Spider-Man instalments. Now, Kirsten Dunst, who last played Mary Jane Watson in the 'Spider-Man' franchise 14 years ago, is showing her interest in the new Spider-man movie.

Well, it's not confirmed yet whether she is returning or not. But reacting to it, Dunst said that she would not "never say no" to something like that.



Dunst, who last played Peter Parker/Spider-Man's love interest Mary Jane 'MJ' Watson in 2007's Spider-Man 3, confirmed that she was open to rejoin the movie.

“I would do it. Why not? That would be fun,” she told Variety at 'The Power of the Dog' screening at AFI Fest at the TCL Chinese Theatre. “I would never say no to something like that.”

Then she added, “I’d be old MJ at this point with little Spidey babies.”



She made her debut in Spiderman world opposite Tobey Maguire in the title role in Sam Rami’s 'Spider-Man' in 2002 followed by 'Spider-Man 2' (2004).



Meanwhile, Marvel recently dropped the first official poster of its highly anticipated film 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'. The poster features multiple hidden details for the fans; from Green Goblin, Electro’s lightning to Sandman's sand.



Check out the poster below:

The Multiverse unleashed. #SpiderManNoWayHome is exclusively in movie theaters December 17. pic.twitter.com/DchHdpKKFy — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) November 8, 2021 ×

The film will have Tom Holland reprising his role as Spider-Man and Zendaya as Mary Jane. Directed by Jon Watts, 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' releases on December 17.