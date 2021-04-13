Hugh Jackman wishes wife Deborra-Lee Furness on 25th wedding anniversary: 'We've only just begun' 

In Hollywood, where relationships and marriages are in famous for lasting long, Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness's relationship is truly inspirational.



The couple are celebrating 25 years of marriage.



Jackman took to Instagram on Sunday to post a tribute of sorts for his wife and wrote, "Being married to you Deb is as natural as breathing." The actor's post was accompanied with throwback photos of their wedding day.



"From nearly the moment we met ... I knew our destiny was to be together. In our 25 years - our love has only grown deeper. The fun, excitement and adventure more exhilarating; the learning even greater. I'm forever grateful to share our love, our life - and, our family together. We've only just begun. Deb, I love you with all my heart!" the post further added.

The couple, who have been in quarantine together during the coronavirus pandemic, also celebrated Furness' birthday back in November.



"Happy birthday to my incredible wife. Your courage, wit, open heartedness, loyalty, creativity, joie de vivre, cheekiness and spontaneity inspire me every day. I love you so much more than any caption can convey," Jackman wrote as he wished his wife on Instagram.



The couple met on the sets of Australian TV series 'Correlli' and married in 1996.



They share two chidren together- son Oscar, 20, and daughter Ava, 15.