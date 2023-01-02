Hugh Grant on his confusing 'Glass Onion' cameo: 'Don’t know why they wanted to do it'

Written, directed and co-produced by Rian Johnson, 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' offers a glimpse into the shadowy past of Benoit Blanc, a private detective who receives an invitation from billionaire Miles Bron, co-founder of the technology company Alpha. Bron also invites five friends and hosts a murder mystery game at his mansion, the Glass Onion, on his private island in Greece.

In the 'Knives Out' sequel, viewers got a glimpse into Blanc’s personal life and surprisingly, we got to see Hugh Grant playing the detective’s husband named Philip. Speaking about his cameo appearance in the film, Grant said, "It is true, I’m married to James Bond."

The Hollywood star added, "It’s the tiniest little moment. I don’t really know why they wanted to do it but anyway, I thought Knives Out 1 was brilliant, and so yeah, I thought why not? I turn up for a few hours."

Here, Grant is referring to Craig's iconic character, the British secret service agent, James Bond.

Fans have expressed a desire for a prequel focusing on Blanc’s beginnings, but filmmaker Johnson has battled hard to keep his movies self-contained and has chosen to instead become inventive in presenting snippets of the detective’s private life.

"I’ve tried hard to make them self-contained. Honestly, I’m pissed off that we have A Knives Out Mystery in the title," Johnson told The Atlantic in an interview. "I want it to just be called Glass Onion."

He continued, "I get it, and I want everyone who liked the first movie to know this is next in the series, but also, the whole appeal to me is it’s a new novel off the shelf every time. But there’s a gravity of a thousand suns toward serialized storytelling."

'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' serves as a follow-up to the 2019 movie 'Knives Out'. Daniel Craig returns as the great investigator Benoit Blanc in the film as he takes on a new case involving tech tycoon Miles Bron, which is played by Edward Norton and Bron’s closest friends.

The ensemble cast also includes Janelle Monae, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE