Hrithik Roshan wins the Best Actor award for Vikram Vedha at IIFA

While receiving the award, he shared "Vedha helped unleash a certain madness inside me which I didn’t know existed. So thank you to the universe & thank you to Vedha for helping me discover that madness & the strength to hold that madness"

Hrithik Roshan didn’t just play the role of ‘Vedha’ but became ‘Vedha’ completely absorbing every element of the character and his nuances. In order to embody ‘Vedha’, Hrithik let go of all inhibitions and as part of his prep was willing to be eccentric and wacky. The superstar absolutely let go and submitted to the process, participating in everything from voice training and speaking gibberish to dialogue rehearsals, dancing to 80s music, emoting to nature, and recording himself to perfect his mannerisms and dialect.

Audiences revisited the superstar's standout performance yet again as 'Vikram Vedha' dropped on OTT and led to a flurry of comments on social media in praise for Hrithik Roshan and the magic he created with the character. With his unrivalled screen presence, Hrithik Roshan made Vedha a villain you couldn't help but root for and it went on to win him immense praise from the audience and critics alike. The role also went on to cement Hrithik Roshan’s dominance when it comes to reimaging iconic roles, from Vikram Vedha to Agneepath, showcasing that when it comes to performances, no one can do it the way he does!