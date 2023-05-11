Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan’s Vikram Vedha gets OTT release date

Get ready for some action as Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha is set for its OTT premiere. It will release on JioCinema on May 12.

The film is a remake of a Tamil film by the same name.

Sharing his excitement about the digital premiere of Vikram Vedha, Hrithik said in a statement, “It has been a long wait of 7 months, but I’m thrilled that Vikram Vedha will be streaming on JioCinema from the 12th of May 2023. This almost feels like a film release and I’m feeling the pre-release jitters all over again.”

