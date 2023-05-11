ugc_banner

Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan’s Vikram Vedha gets OTT release date

New DelhiEdited By: Zeba KhanUpdated: May 11, 2023, 12:20 PM IST

Vikram Vedha is an action-thriller film directed by the popular duo Pushkar-Gayathri.

Get ready for some action as Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha is set for its OTT premiere. It will release on JioCinema on May 12. 

The film is a remake of a Tamil film by the same name. 

Sharing his excitement about the digital premiere of Vikram Vedha, Hrithik said in a statement, “It has been a long wait of 7 months, but I’m thrilled that Vikram Vedha will be streaming on JioCinema from the 12th of May 2023. This almost feels like a film release and I’m feeling the pre-release jitters all over again.”

Vikram Vedha opened to positive reviews in September last year. 

Vikram Vedha is an action-thriller film directed by the popular duo Pushkar-Gayathri. The film is produced by YNOT studios, Plan C studios and Reliance entertainment. 

