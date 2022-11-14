Hrithik Roshan commences the shoot of 'Fighter'; checkout

Hrithik Roshan has finally kickstarted the shoot of the film 'Fighter' along with Deepika Padukone and we couldn't be more excited about it.



The star who has been making back-to-back headlines for the success of 'Vikram Vedha' has finally commenced the shoot of the highly anticipated film Fighter and it will be interesting to see more of him from the film.

Taking to social media, Marflix Productions who is producing 'Fighter' shared a picture of Hrithik Roshan along with director Siddharth Anand flying off for the shoot. In the captions, they wrote “And it begins….

#FIGHTER”

Currently, Hrithik Roshan is basking in the success of Vikram Vedha which has received love from all quarters. Hrithik Roshan has grabbed the attention for his mindblowing performance which has taken the internet by storm. Apart from that, his moves in Alcoholia are solid, and appealing and are the hottest topic of discussion since the release of the song.



Now with Hrithik Roshan starting the shoot of Fighter, it will exciting to see more of him from the film. The star had also shared a glimpse of himself from the preparation of Fighter and fans got excited to see more of him. To know more for the star and his upcoming film, stay tuned!