/How the late comedian Raju Srivastava helped shape Netflix's Operation Safed Sagar

For those who have watched Netflix’s new military drama series Operation Safed Sagar must have noticed that each episode ends with a special note of gratitude to the late comedian Raju Srivastav. The critically acclaimed series has been created by his nephew, former Indian Air Force veteran Kushal Srivastava and pays tribute to Raju's pivotal role in inspiring Kushal’s filmmaking dream and opening doors in the industry. Though Raju passed away in September 2022 before the show reached screens, his support, network, and family were integral to getting the project greenlit.

How Raju Srivastava played a key role in Operation Safed Sagar

Operation Safed Sagar, starring Jimmy Shergill and Siddharth, carries deep emotional value for its creators. The project was among the last works Raju Srivastav knew about before his passing in September 2022.

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Initially conceptualised as a film before being greenlit by Netflix as a series in May 2022, every episode concludes with a tribute thanking the comedy icon.

From the Air Force to the director's chair

Kushal Srivastava served in the Indian Air Force for seven years after joining in December 1999 following the Kargil War.

However, his initial inspiration to enter filmmaking stemmed from childhood trips to Mumbai film sets with his uncle Raju.Recalling an early memory on the set of an N Chandra film, Kushal watched the director scold seasoned actors, “I don’t remember which film it was, but as soon as the scene ended, the director scolded everyone. ‘Johnny, what are you doing? Raju, you did it wrong.’ I was shocked that someone could scold stars like them. I asked my uncle who this man was."

Raju explained the pivotal role of a film director, sparking Kushal's lifelong goal, “I asked him what he was doing, and he explained that the director leads the film. I was shocked that someone like Amitabh Bachchan doesn’t get angry himself; he is asked by a director to emote. And in return, these actors can make the world cry and laugh. That’s when I decided to become a director."

After serving in the military until 2016, Kushal moved to Mumbai, assisted directors like JP Dutta and Anurag Basu, and made his directorial debut with Vodka Diaries (2018) before developing Operation Safed Sagar.

Raju Srivastav’s behind-the-scenes support

Although Raju did not act in or produce the series, his industry goodwill and relationships proved invaluable when seeking project approvals from government ministries.

Kushal reflected on his late uncle's involvement, “It’s sad that he couldn’t watch the project. But at least it started in front of him. He knew we were doing this and we had gotten all the approvals. We also took some help."

"He was so well known and connected. He really helped us reach the right people through his network."

"It was never about using his name, but he will always be a part of our journey too."

The show's production remained a family affair, with Raju's daughter, Antara Srivastav, serving as the associate director. Additionally, figures connected to the project—such as Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa and Netflix content head Monika Shergill—shared past professional admire or ties with Raju.

Raju Srivastav worked in television and films for nearly three decades and is considered iconic for his observational stand-up comedy. He died in 2022 at the age of 58.