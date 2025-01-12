Ricky Lake is among several Hollywood celebrities who have lost their home in the ongoing Los Angeles wildfires. Amid all this, she has shared an eerie prediction of losing her home months back.

Days after her house was burned down, Lake shared how Medium Tyler Henry had predicted this during her appearance on Netflix's show Live From the Other Side With Tyler Henry.

In the clip from Oct 2024, Henry tells Lake and her husband Ross Burningham about a house fire.

In the Oct 2024 episode, Henry says, “There might end up being a coincidence where, not only do we lose everything, something.”

“I think this might have already happened. If there was a loss of material objects from both fire and water. It’s too separate things. We’re gonna end up finding there’s a story where there was a house fire or something along those lines; a fire risk. … There’s something about watching water seepage into places.''

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "The great @tylerhenrymedium called it! Ross and I were on Tyler’s show and guys, he SAW the fire." Adding, she wrote, “praying for all those impacted by this ongoing nightmare.”

Ricky's post has garnered mixed reactions. Some were shocked, while others were not very convinced.

One user commented, ''I love Tyler but I don’t believe that’s what he was seeing. The California fires are a much bigger event, not just specific to Ricki. Plus he talked a lot about water being the main destructor which doesn’t fit. Maybe Tyler will answer. He sometimes does.''

Another wrote, ''Tyler says a lot of things that never happen. This one just happened to be partly right. Even a broken clock...''

On Saturday, Henry lost her ''dream home'' in the Pacific Palisades fire.

''Later, It’s all gone. 💔 I can’t believe I am typing these words. After a valiant and brave effort by our friend and hero @kirbykotler_ Ross and I lost our dream home. This description ‘dream home’ doesn’t suffice. It was our heaven on earth. The place where we planned to grow old together. We never took our heavenly spot on the bluff overlooking our beloved malibu for granted, not even for one second. I shared our sunset 🌅 views almost daily with all of you,'' she wrote on Instagram.

Several celebrities lost their homes

Lake is among several celebrities and thousands of other people who have lost their homes in the fire, including Paris Hilton and Miles Teller.