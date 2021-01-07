Home Ministry asks Tamil Nadu government to 'immediately' take back 100% theatre occupancy order

After being slammed by many for increasing seating capacity of theatres and cinema halls from 50% to 100%, Tamil Nadu government has got a notice from The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday. The Centre has asked Tamil Nadu government to "immediately issue necessary order" to bring their guidelines in line with the MHA guidelines issued for Covid-19 containment.

In a statement, MHA said, "Government of Tamil Nadu order of permitting increase the seating capacity of Cinema/theaters/ multiplexes from existing 50% to 100% is a dilution of MHA order. States and UT shall not dilute guidelines issued under DM act in any manner.”

"Govt of Tamil Nadu is requested to immediately issue necessary order to bring their Guidelines in line with the MHA guidelines dated 28 December 2020 and inform compliance to this Ministry," the ministry further said.

Home secretary wrote to Tamil Nadu Chief secretary to issue orders aligned to MHA guidelines, allowing multiplexes to operate outside containment zones with up to 50% occupancy.

On Monday, Tamil Nadu government had permitted to increase the seating capacity of cinemas, theatres and said,“The seating capacity of Cinemas/theatres/Multiplexes shall be permitted to increase from existing 0% to 100% by following the Standard Operating Procedure issued already. Further, in order to create awareness among the spectators, the precautionary measures for Covid 19 shall also be screened during the showtime.”

The changes were made after actors and theatre owners requested Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami to allow theatres to function at their full capacity.