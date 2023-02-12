Home minister Amit Shah praises 'Kantara', here's what he has learned from the film

Ever since its release, Hombale films Kantara have been creating a lot of noise with its success. While the film has been receiving all the love and praise from all across the country, now a big recognition has come its way as the Minister of Home Affairs of India, the honourable Amit Shah, was seen saying that he got to know about the culture of Dakshina Kannada district after watching the movie Kantara.

Recently, when the honourable Amit Shah was addressing the crowd, he was seen saying that he recently watched 'Kantara', after which he got to know about the culture of Dakshina Kannada district.

''Amit Shah said that he got to know about the culture of Dakshina Kannada district after watching the movie Kantara #Kantara #DakshinaKannada #AmitShah.''

This indeed came as a big example of the success that 'Kantara' has created with time. After ruling the hearts of the audience in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Tulu versions, the film is now available in English as well on OTT. Moreover, the film has recently achieved the milestone of completing 100 days that has been celebrated by its cast and the team members where the writer, director, and actor of Kantara announced the prequel of the film.