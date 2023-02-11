Pathaan box office: Shah Rukh Khan's film crosses Rs 9 billion mark worldwide
Story highlights
'Pathaan' has also become the second highest-grossing movie in Bollywood with Rs 880 crore ($8.80 billion), surpassing Salman Khan's 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan's total box office collection of Rs 866 crore ($8.66 billion) worldwide.
'Pathaan' has also become the second highest-grossing movie in Bollywood with Rs 880 crore ($8.80 billion), surpassing Salman Khan's 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan's total box office collection of Rs 866 crore ($8.66 billion) worldwide.
Shah Rukh Khan's film 'Pathaan' is going strong in theatres worldwide. Sidharth Anand's spy thriller, which was released in theatres on January 25, is shattering all box office records.
It's been more than 15 days, and the film is showing no signs of slowing down. On Saturday, the film grossed over Rs 900 crore (9 billion) at the box office worldwide, Yash Raj Films said in a press note.
Balenciaga's creative director Demna addresses controversial ads for the first time
Deepika Padukone and John Abraham's film earned 590 crores (5.9 billion ) in India on Friday, bringing the domestic total to 455 crores (4.55 billion).
In the post, the makers called the film the highest-grossing Hindi film in the history of cinema.
Taran Adarsh also revealed the film's box office numbers: "#Pathaan grows at *national chains* on [the third Friday]: Thu, 2.42 cr, Fri, 2.58 cr,...On [the third] Saturday and Sunday, when single screens join the party, expect significant growth or a jump...Today [third Saturday], we will surpass 450 crores...[Week 3] Friday, 5.75 cr. Total: 448.25 cr. "#Hindi. #Indiabiz," the tweet reads.
The film will rule the theatres for one more week alone until it is joined by Kartik Aaryan's 'Shehzada' and the MCU's 'The Antman and the Wasp: Quantumania.'
The film has also become the second highest-grossing movie in Bollywood with Rs 880 crore (8.80 billion), surpassing Salman Khan's "Bajrangi Bhaijaan"'s total box office collection of Rs 866 crore (8.66 billion) worldwide.
WION's film critic, Shomini Sen, gave the film a positive review. She wrote, "Does Pathaan work despite the flaws?" Yes, because of Shah Rukh Khan and the image he has so carefully cultivated over all these years. His character is that of an orphan who has been raised in an orphanage and has never had a religion to follow. He was named Pathaan by a family in Afghanistan that saved him during a covert operation. "Pathaan," the film, does not diss any religion, but only the bad guys, and makes SRK the superhero who places his country above all religious fanaticism. "This is pretty much how Khan has portrayed himself over the years."