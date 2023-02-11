Pathaan box office: Shah Rukh Khan's film crosses Rs 9 billion mark worldwide

Shah Rukh Khan's film 'Pathaan' is going strong in theatres worldwide. Sidharth Anand's spy thriller, which was released in theatres on January 25, is shattering all box office records.



It's been more than 15 days, and the film is showing no signs of slowing down. On Saturday, the film grossed over Rs 900 crore (9 billion) at the box office worldwide, Yash Raj Films said in a press note.

Deepika Padukone and John Abraham's film earned 590 crores (5.9 billion ) in India on Friday, bringing the domestic total to 455 crores (4.55 billion).



In the post, the makers called the film the highest-grossing Hindi film in the history of cinema.

Taran Adarsh also revealed the film's box office numbers: "#Pathaan grows at *national chains* on [the third Friday]: Thu, 2.42 cr, Fri, 2.58 cr,...On [the third] Saturday and Sunday, when single screens join the party, expect significant growth or a jump...Today [third Saturday], we will surpass 450 crores...[Week 3] Friday, 5.75 cr. Total: 448.25 cr. "#Hindi. #Indiabiz," the tweet reads.



The film will rule the theatres for one more week alone until it is joined by Kartik Aaryan's 'Shehzada' and the MCU's 'The Antman and the Wasp: Quantumania.'

