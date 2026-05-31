/Who was actor Kelly Curtis? Elder sister of Jamie Lee Curtis dies at 69

Actress and filmmaker Kelly Curtis, who is also the elder sister of Oscar-winning actress Jamie Lee Curtis, passed away at the age of 69. The heartbreaking news was shared on Saturday by her family on social media, prompting tributes from fans as well as the members of the entertainment industry.

Jamie Lee Curtis pays tribute to her sister

The 67-year-old actress took to her Instagram to share an emotional note for her sister. "A warm aloha to my older sister, Kelly Lee Curtis. She passed away this morning. In her home. In nature. At peace. She was my first friend and lifelong confidant. She was jaw droppingly beautiful, and a talented actress. She played a mean game of hearts, collected turtles, loved her family, nature, music, thrifting, travel, Facebook, and Pokémon Go. She was proud of her Danish roots and Hungarian Jewish ancestry and was a devoted American patriot," she wrote.

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She further added, "She will be remembered for her loving generosity, fierce opinions, endless curiosity, unique style, and her powdered, almond, crescent cookies at Christmas, hence her name, Auntie Cookie. Kelly always signed off any message or fare thee well with a Hungarian blessing… Isten Veled, God is with you. Isten Veled to my sister of the sun and the moon, my Tai. I'll see you on down the line."

The cause of her death has not been revealed yet.

About Kelly Lee Curtis

Kelly was born on June 17, 1956, in Santa Monica to Hollywood stars Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh. Being the eldest daughter, she made her earliest screen appearance as a child in the film The Vikings, which starred both of her parents.

Before entering acting professionally, she reportedly got into Skidmore College to earn a business degree and worked as a stockbroker. Later, Kelly trained at the Lee Strasberg Theatre Institute and became a member of The Actors Studio.

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Over the years, she has worked on several notable films and television series such as Trading Places, Magic Sticks, The Devil's Daughter, The Equalizer, Hunter, Silk Stalkings, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine and Judging Amy.

Additionally, the actress also directed the documentary Marby Jets Are Go and later worked on other non-fiction projects with her husband, filmmaker John Marsh.