/Venice Film Festival 2026: May el-Toukhy’s Woman Unknown wins Golden Lion | Full list inside

The 83rd Venice International Film Festival concluded its 2026 run on September 12 at the Venice Lido in Italy, celebrating top achievements in global cinema. While some films scored big at this year's ceremony, here's a look at the complete winners list. The Danish drama Woman Unknown, actress Mathilde Arcel, and actor Pierfrancesco Favino are among the biggest winners so far.

Complete winner list of Venice International Film Festival 2026

Golden Lion – Woman Unknown directed ​by May el-Toukhy

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Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize – Possible Love directed by Lee ​Chang-dong

Silver Lion – Best Director- Ilya ​Khrzhanovsky for DAU

Coppa Volpi for Best Actress- Mathilde ‌Arcel for Woman Unknown

Coppa Volpi for Best Actor – John Malkovich for Wild Horse Nine

Best Screenplay- Stephane ​Brize, Coralie ​Amedeo, ⁠Olivier Gorce for A Good Little ​Soldier

Special Jury Prize – NAZA directed by Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor

Marcello Mastroianni Award for Best Young Actor or Actress – Malou Khebizi for A Place to Heal

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Orizzonti Awards

Best Film – Diane in the Loop, directed by Ann Sirot and Raphaël Balboni

Best Director – Jacqueline Lentzau for A Day in the Life of Jo: Chapter Phaedra

Special Jury Prize – House of the Wind, directed by Auguste Bernard Kouemo Yanghu

Best Actress – Laleh Marzban for Falling House

Best Actor – Riccardo Scamarcio for The Children of the Monkey

Best Screenplay – Tommaso Landucci and Damiano Femfert for The Children of the Monkey

Best Short Film – A Few Moments of Happiness, directed by Shaden Safieddine Tazi

Other Official Awards

Lion of the Future- Luigi De Laurentiis

Venice Award for a Debut Film – House of the Wind, directed by Auguste Bernard Kouemo Yanghu

Armani Beauty Audience Award: I Matter directed by Alina Șerban

Venice Classics Award for Best Restored Film – Long Night of 1943, directed by Florestano Vancini

Venice Immersive Grand Prize – The Pigeon Ring, directed by Shixin Tao and Yuqi Zhang

Venice Immersive Special Jury Prize – Out of the Ashes, directed by Rory Mitchell and Nonny De La Peña

Venice Immersive Achievement Prize- Empire at Sea, directed by Peter Flaherty

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The Lifetime Achievement for the 83rd International Venice Film Festival was honoured by American actor, director, and producer George Clooney at the opening ceremony on September 2, and acclaimed American actress Ellen Burstyn, who received hers on September 7.

Where did the Venice Film Festival 2026 take place?