/Venice Film Festival 2026: May el-Toukhy’s Woman Unknown wins Golden Lion | Full list inside

The 83rd Venice International Film Festival concluded its 2026 run on September 12 at the Venice Lido in Italy, celebrating top achievements in global cinema. While some films scored big at this year's ceremony, here's a look at the complete winners list. The Danish drama Woman Unknown, actress Mathilde Arcel, and actor Pierfrancesco Favino are among the biggest winners so far.
Complete winner list of Venice International Film Festival 2026
Golden Lion – Woman Unknown directed by May el-Toukhy
Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize – Possible Love directed by Lee Chang-dong
Silver Lion – Best Director- Ilya Khrzhanovsky for DAU
Coppa Volpi for Best Actress- Mathilde Arcel for Woman Unknown
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Coppa Volpi for Best Actor – John Malkovich for Wild Horse Nine
Best Screenplay- Stephane Brize, Coralie Amedeo, Olivier Gorce for A Good Little Soldier
Special Jury Prize – NAZA directed by Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor
Marcello Mastroianni Award for Best Young Actor or Actress – Malou Khebizi for A Place to Heal
Orizzonti Awards
Best Film – Diane in the Loop, directed by Ann Sirot and Raphaël Balboni
Best Director – Jacqueline Lentzau for A Day in the Life of Jo: Chapter Phaedra
Special Jury Prize – House of the Wind, directed by Auguste Bernard Kouemo Yanghu
Best Actress – Laleh Marzban for Falling House
Best Actor – Riccardo Scamarcio for The Children of the Monkey
Best Screenplay – Tommaso Landucci and Damiano Femfert for The Children of the Monkey
Best Short Film – A Few Moments of Happiness, directed by Shaden Safieddine Tazi
Other Official Awards
Lion of the Future- Luigi De Laurentiis
Venice Award for a Debut Film – House of the Wind, directed by Auguste Bernard Kouemo Yanghu
Armani Beauty Audience Award: I Matter directed by Alina Șerban
Venice Classics Award for Best Restored Film – Long Night of 1943, directed by Florestano Vancini
Venice Immersive Grand Prize – The Pigeon Ring, directed by Shixin Tao and Yuqi Zhang
Venice Immersive Special Jury Prize – Out of the Ashes, directed by Rory Mitchell and Nonny De La Peña
Venice Immersive Achievement Prize- Empire at Sea, directed by Peter Flaherty
The Lifetime Achievement for the 83rd International Venice Film Festival was honoured by American actor, director, and producer George Clooney at the opening ceremony on September 2, and acclaimed American actress Ellen Burstyn, who received hers on September 7.
Where did the Venice Film Festival 2026 take place?
The opening and closing ceremonies took place on the stage of the Sala Grande inside the Palazzo del Cinema at the Venice Lido in Italy. Running from September 2 to September 12, the awards honoured the top cinematic achievements selected by an international jury led by Maggie Gyllenhaal.