/78th Emmy Awards 2026: Date, time, host and where to watch TV’s biggest awards night

The 78th Primetime Emmy Awards are gearing up to take over Los Angeles. Set to happen on September 14, 2026, the ceremony will honour the most acclaimed shows, performances and creators from the 2025-26 television season.

While it is happening on Monday in the US, viewers in India will have to wake up early on September 15 to catch the action live.



When are the 2026 Emmy Awards?

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The 78th Primetime Emmy Awards will be held at the Peacock Theater at L.A. Live in Los Angeles and will begin at 8 pm ET, which is 5 pm PT on September 14, 2026. For viewers in the United States, the ceremony will be broadcast live on NBC. It will simultaneously stream on Peacock.

Indian viewers can follow the event according to the following schedule:

Date: Tuesday, September 15, 2026

Red carpet/pre-show: 4:30 am IST

Main ceremony: 5:30 am IST

The ceremony will stream live in India on JioHotstar. The OTT platform has already promoted the live broadcast on Instagram, writing, "Here’s to another night of big moments #Emmys, here we come! Catch the Emmys LIVE on 15th September on JioHotstar. Red Carpet: 4:30 am | Main Awards: 5:30 am"

About the Emmys 2026

This year's ceremony will be hosted by Mariska Hargitay, best known for her long-running role as Olivia Benson on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

The 2026 ceremony is expected to bring together Zendaya, Keke Palmer, Macaulay Culkin, Alan Cumming, Florence Pugh, Amy Poehler and other stars from television.

The broadcast will also mark the 30th anniversary of Buffy the Vampire Slayer and the 50th anniversary of Charlie’s Angels, with stars from the respective shows taking part.

Singer-songwriter Noah Kahan is also scheduled to perform Simon & Garfunkel’s “Bridge Over Troubled Water” during the In Memoriam segment.

Shows that lead the Emmy nominations

The Pitt has become the most-nominated programme, with 25 nominations. Hacks follows with 24, while Widow’s Bay has earned 19.