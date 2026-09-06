/Creative Arts Emmys 2026: Bad Bunny and The Traitors among top winners | Full list inside

The 2026 Emmy celebrations have kicked off, with the Creative Arts ceremonies honouring the talent working both in front of and behind the camera. From major television productions to music specials and reality shows, several familiar names have already added Emmy wins to their résumés. Bad Bunny and The Traitors are among the biggest winners so far.
Complete winner list of Creative Emmys 2026
BEST DOCUMENTARY OR NONFICTION SERIES- Mr. Scorsese
BEST DOCUMENTARY OR NONFICTION SPECIAL- My Mom Jayne
BEST HOSTED NONFICTION SERIES OR SPECIAL- Tucci in Italy
EXCEPTIONAL MERIT IN DOCUMENTARY FILMMAKING- The Librarians
Trending Stories
BEST STRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM- Antiques Roadshow
BEST UNSTRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM- Love on the Spectrum
BEST GAME SHOW- Jeopardy!
BEST VARIETY SPECIAL (LIVE)- The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny
BEST VARIETY SPECIAL (PRE-RECORDED)- The Muppet Show
BEST SHORT FORM COMEDY, DRAMA OR VARIETY SERIES- Colbert Before Air
BEST SHORT FORM NONFICTION OR REALITY SERIES- Inside the Pitt
BEST EMERGING MEDIA PROGRAM- Inside the Pitt
BEST EMERGING MEDIA PROGRAM- Uncanny Alley: A New Day
BEST INNOVATION IN EMERGING MEDIA PROGRAMMING- Crafting Crimes
BEST HOST FOR A REALITY OR REALITY COMPETITION PROGRAM- Alan Cumming, The Traitors
BEST GAME SHOW HOST- Jimmy Kimmel, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire
BEST NARRATOR- Octavia Spencer, Lost Women of Alaska
BEST PERFORMER IN A SHORT FORM COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES- Desi Lydic, “The Daily Show: Desi
Lydic Foxsplains"
BEST CASTING FOR A REALITY PROGRAM- Love on the Spectrum
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY FOR VARIETY OR REALITY PROGRAMMING- The Apple Music Super Bowl LX
Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM- Ocean With David Attenborough
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A REALITY PROGRAM- The Traitors
BEST COMMERCIAL- “I’m Not Remarkable”
BEST COSTUMES FOR VARIETY, NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAMMING- The Masked Singer , The
Traitors
BEST DIRECTING FOR A DOCUMENTARY/NONFICTION PROGRAM- My Mom Jayne: A Film by Mariska Hargitay
BEST DIRECTING FOR A REALITY PROGRAM- The Traitors
BEST DIRECTING FOR A VARIETY SERIES- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
BEST DIRECTING FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL- The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny
BEST HAIRSTYLING FOR A VARIETY, NONFICTION, OR REALITY PROGRAM- RuPaul’s Drag Race
BEST LIGHTING DESIGN/LIGHTING DIRECTION FOR A SERIES- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
BEST LIGHTING DESIGN/LIGHTING DIRECTION FOR A SPECIAL- The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny
BEST MAKEUP FOR A VARIETY, NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM- Saturday Night Live
BEST MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A DOCUMENTARY/NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM (ORIGINAL
DRAMATIC SCORE)- John Candy: I Like Me
BEST MUSIC DIRECTION- The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny
BEST PICTURE EDITING FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM- Sean Combs: The Reckoning
BEST PICTURE EDITING FOR A STRUCTURED REALITY OR COMPETITION PROGRAM- The Traitors
BEST PICTURE EDITING FOR AN UNSTRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM- Love on the Spectrum
BEST PICTURE EDITING FOR VARIETY PROGRAMMING- The Muppet Show
BEST PICTURE EDITING FOR VARIETY PROGRAMMING (SEGMENT)- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A VARIETY OR REALITY SERIES- The Traitors
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL- The Muppet Show
BEST SOUND EDITING FOR A NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM- Ocean With David Attenborough
BEST SOUND MIXING FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM- Billy Joel: And So It Goes
BEST SOUND MIXING FOR A REALITY PROGRAM- Welcome to Wrexham
BEST SOUND MIXING FOR A VARIETY SERIES OR SPECIAL- The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime
Show Starring Bad Bunny
BEST TECHNICAL DIRECTION AND CAMERAWORK FOR A SERIES- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
BEST TECHNICAL DIRECTION AND CAMERAWORK FOR A SPECIAL- The Apple Music Super Bowl LX
Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny
BEST WRITING FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM- The Daily Show Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse: Give the Man a Prize
BEST WRITING FOR A VARIETY SERIES- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
BEST WRITING FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL- The Muppet Show
Where did the award ceremony take place?
The ceremonies took place at the Peacock Theatre at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles on September 5 and 6. The Television Academy has described these as Nights One and Two of the 78th Emmy Awards, with the ceremonies previously known as the Creative Arts Emmys.
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The two ceremonies cover a large number of categories spanning reality and competition programmes, variety, nonfiction, animation and technical and artistic achievements.