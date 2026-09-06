/Creative Arts Emmys 2026: Bad Bunny and The Traitors among top winners | Full list inside

The 2026 Emmy celebrations have kicked off, with the Creative Arts ceremonies honouring the talent working both in front of and behind the camera. From major television productions to music specials and reality shows, several familiar names have already added Emmy wins to their résumés. Bad Bunny and The Traitors are among the biggest winners so far.

Complete winner list of Creative Emmys 2026

BEST DOCUMENTARY OR NONFICTION SERIES- Mr. Scorsese

Add WION as a Preferred Source

BEST DOCUMENTARY OR NONFICTION SPECIAL- My Mom Jayne

BEST HOSTED NONFICTION SERIES OR SPECIAL- Tucci in Italy

EXCEPTIONAL MERIT IN DOCUMENTARY FILMMAKING- The Librarians

BEST STRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM- Antiques Roadshow

BEST UNSTRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM- Love on the Spectrum

BEST GAME SHOW- Jeopardy!

Also Read: Kid Cudi stands by Kanye West reunion amid Chicago concert backlash

BEST VARIETY SPECIAL (LIVE)- The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny

BEST VARIETY SPECIAL (PRE-RECORDED)- The Muppet Show

BEST SHORT FORM COMEDY, DRAMA OR VARIETY SERIES- Colbert Before Air

BEST SHORT FORM NONFICTION OR REALITY SERIES- Inside the Pitt

BEST EMERGING MEDIA PROGRAM- Inside the Pitt

BEST EMERGING MEDIA PROGRAM- Uncanny Alley: A New Day

BEST INNOVATION IN EMERGING MEDIA PROGRAMMING- Crafting Crimes

BEST HOST FOR A REALITY OR REALITY COMPETITION PROGRAM- Alan Cumming, The Traitors

BEST GAME SHOW HOST- Jimmy Kimmel, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire

BEST NARRATOR- Octavia Spencer, Lost Women of Alaska

BEST PERFORMER IN A SHORT FORM COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES- Desi Lydic, “The Daily Show: Desi

Lydic Foxsplains"

BEST CASTING FOR A REALITY PROGRAM- Love on the Spectrum

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY FOR VARIETY OR REALITY PROGRAMMING- The Apple Music Super Bowl LX

Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM- Ocean With David Attenborough

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A REALITY PROGRAM- The Traitors

BEST COMMERCIAL- “I’m Not Remarkable”

BEST COSTUMES FOR VARIETY, NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAMMING- The Masked Singer , The

Traitors

BEST DIRECTING FOR A DOCUMENTARY/NONFICTION PROGRAM- My Mom Jayne: A Film by Mariska Hargitay

BEST DIRECTING FOR A REALITY PROGRAM- The Traitors

BEST DIRECTING FOR A VARIETY SERIES- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

BEST DIRECTING FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL- The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny

BEST HAIRSTYLING FOR A VARIETY, NONFICTION, OR REALITY PROGRAM- RuPaul’s Drag Race

BEST LIGHTING DESIGN/LIGHTING DIRECTION FOR A SERIES- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

BEST LIGHTING DESIGN/LIGHTING DIRECTION FOR A SPECIAL- The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny

BEST MAKEUP FOR A VARIETY, NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM- Saturday Night Live

BEST MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A DOCUMENTARY/NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM (ORIGINAL

DRAMATIC SCORE)- John Candy: I Like Me

BEST MUSIC DIRECTION- The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny

BEST PICTURE EDITING FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM- Sean Combs: The Reckoning

BEST PICTURE EDITING FOR A STRUCTURED REALITY OR COMPETITION PROGRAM- The Traitors

BEST PICTURE EDITING FOR AN UNSTRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM- Love on the Spectrum

BEST PICTURE EDITING FOR VARIETY PROGRAMMING- The Muppet Show

BEST PICTURE EDITING FOR VARIETY PROGRAMMING (SEGMENT)- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A VARIETY OR REALITY SERIES- The Traitors

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL- The Muppet Show

BEST SOUND EDITING FOR A NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM- Ocean With David Attenborough

BEST SOUND MIXING FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM- Billy Joel: And So It Goes

BEST SOUND MIXING FOR A REALITY PROGRAM- Welcome to Wrexham

BEST SOUND MIXING FOR A VARIETY SERIES OR SPECIAL- The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime

Show Starring Bad Bunny

BEST TECHNICAL DIRECTION AND CAMERAWORK FOR A SERIES- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

BEST TECHNICAL DIRECTION AND CAMERAWORK FOR A SPECIAL- The Apple Music Super Bowl LX

Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny

BEST WRITING FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM- The Daily Show Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse: Give the Man a Prize

BEST WRITING FOR A VARIETY SERIES- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

BEST WRITING FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL- The Muppet Show

Where did the award ceremony take place?

The ceremonies took place at the Peacock Theatre at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles on September 5 and 6. The Television Academy has described these as Nights One and Two of the 78th Emmy Awards, with the ceremonies previously known as the Creative Arts Emmys.