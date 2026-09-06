/Haiwaan: Priyadarshan explains why Akshay Kumar-Saif Ali Khan couldn’t be replaced by younger actors

Priyadarshan’s upcoming Haiwaan brings together two seasoned Bollywood stars, Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan. As the film prepares to hit theatres, Priyadarshan has opened up about why the two veterans were particularly suited to the project and why experience and trust mattered more than simply finding younger faces for the roles.
Why are Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan the perfect choice for Haiwaan? Priyadarshan reveals
Haiwaan marks a different phase for Priyadarshan, who is returning to a more serious and emotional space after being strongly associated with comedy in Hindi cinema. The film stars Saif Ali Khan as its protagonist, while Akshay Kumar takes on a darker antagonist role.
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As per the HT report, Priyadarshan stated, “Films should not become repetitive. I believe that when you see films like Padman, Rustom, and all those films, you see Akshay Kumar is capable of doing other kinds of movies also, not only comedy, and those films are successful. I was not planning to do this film with Akshay, but Akshay himself insisted that he has never played a psycho. I thought he was kidding, but he said I'm serious about it."
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He stated, “Yes, that is true. I have worked with Akshay and Govinda, Ajay Devgn and Akshaye Khanna, but there were never any issues because there were no ego problems between them. They both knew that they had a lead role and they had enough meat for themselves. But the new generation is very insecure. They always want to know what the other person is doing. They don't want to know what they are doing.”
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The filmmaker replied when asked about Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali's equation in the film, “It is about our trust in each other. He never questions me. He will just come to the shot and ask what you want me to do and just do it. I am also very careful about what I am doing with him. I think this is what has worked for both of us. He has got a blind belief in me, and it gives me the responsibility that I should not let him down.”
All about Haiwaan
Co-written and directed by Priyadarshan. Produced by KVN Productions and Thespian Films, Haiwaan is a remake of Priyadarshan's own 2016 Malayalam film Oppam. It marks the final film appearance of Asrani, who passed away in October 2025.
Also Read: Haiwaan teaser release date confirmed! Makers share new posters of Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan
Apart from Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, the film stars Boman Irani, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Saiyami Kher, Rajpal Yadav, Sharib Hashmi, Rajesh Sharma, Manoj Joshi, and Naira Shah, among others. Mohanlal, who played the lead in the original film, was confirmed to make a cameo appearance. The film is scheduled to release theatrically on September 11, 2026.