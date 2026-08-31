/Before Haiwaan, Saif Ali Khan almost starred in Priyadarshan's Garam Masala; here's why it didn't happen

Priyadarshan and Saif Ali Khan's Haiwaan is all set to release in cinemas next week, and this marks their first collaboration. But did you know their association could have begun much earlier? The filmmaker recently revealed that Saif was once in talks for Garam Masala, a comedy that later became one of Akshay Kumar’s memorable films.

Priyadarshan on meeting Saif for Garam Masala

During a conversation with News18, Priyadarshan revealed that he met Saif at the time with the intention of narrating Garam Masala. "I had gone to meet Saif to narrate the story of Garam Masala," he said.

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But the actor did not do the film because "Neeraj (Vora; writer) couldn’t finish writing the entire script. Saif waited for three days, but Neeraj couldn’t take the complete script to him. As a result, he gave the dates to somebody else."

Also Read: Priyadarshan opens up about working with Saif Ali Khan in Haiwaan

The film later went to Akshay Kumar, and it was released in 2005. Garam Masala went on to become a popular comedy and it is still a fan favourite.

Priyadarshan recalls meeting Tiger Pataudi

Priyadarshan was a longtime admirer of Saif's father, former Indian cricket captain Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi, popularly known as Tiger Pataudi.

Recalling that first meeting with Saif, the filmmaker said, "The first thing that I told him was, ‘Is your father here? I want to meet him.'"

Priyadarshan has often spoken about his admiration for the legendary cricketer. During the interview, he also revealed an amusing but painful incident from his youth involving Pataudi. "I remember him playing Ranji Trophy at the university stadium," he said.

"He was playing for Hyderabad. I wanted to find him and meet him, and I ran with all my might and had a big fall. I got a huge injury and couldn’t meet him. Later, I remember watching him play in Chennai against West Indies. Garfield Sobers’ team was playing at that time. This was the same match where Farokh Engineer scored a hundred. I had just started playing at that time."

Also Read: Priyadarshan opens up about working with Saif Ali Khan in Haiwaan

About Haiwaan

Alongside Saif and Akshay, the film also features Boman Irani, Saiyami Kher, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rajpal Yadav, Sharib Hashmi, Rajesh Sharma, Pahal Chaudhary and Manoj Joshi in key roles.

The upcoming film brings Akshay and Saif together nearly 18 years after their last collaboration. Previously, they have appeared in Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Yeh Dillagi, Tu Chor Main Sipahi and Keemat.