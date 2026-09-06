/Slither to stage: New York's Metropolitan Opera gets unusual casting call as snakes try out for role

What happens when a casting call at one of New York’s most prestigious opera houses is open to snakes? The Metropolitan Opera recently found itself hosting an unusual audition, with boa constrictors being assessed for their temperament, stage presence and ability to handle the demands of a live performance. Reportedly, in the end, one boa constrictor emerged as the star of the unusual casting process.

Met Opera's unusual audition for snakes

Snakes were recently brought in to audition for a role in the opera house’s upcoming production of Mozart’s Così fan tutte. While human performers typically have to prove they are ready for the stage, the reptiles were also put through their own version of an audition.

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The unusual casting session took place in New York on August 28, with photographer Andres Kudacki capturing images of the snakes being assessed alongside performance artist Zoe Ziegfeld. As per reports, Princess, a yellow-peach sun-glow boa constrictor, got the main part on a trial basis. While Nala, a slightly smaller brown boa constrictor, secured the backup role.

More details about the Cosi fan tutte

The snake auditions are part of an unusual new interpretation of Così fan tutte. Mozart’s 1790 opera is being reimagined around a 1950s Coney Island carnival, bringing colourful sideshow elements into the classic story.

The basic plot remains centred on two soldiers who test the loyalty of their romantic partners by disguising themselves and attempting to seduce each other’s lovers. But the new setting gives the production a distinctly carnival-inspired atmosphere. That makes the presence of a snake charmer — and a real snake — a natural fit for the production’s sideshow aesthetic.

Princess will now move into rehearsals on a trial basis before making her official appearance on stage.

While the role may be brief, the unusual audition process has already given the production an unexpected moment in the spotlight. With a carnival setting, sideshow performers and now a real boa constrictor among the cast, the Met’s latest Così fan tutte promises to be anything but a conventional staging of Mozart’s classic.

Who is Zoe Zeigfeld?

Zoe Ziegfeld, a carnival performer-turned-opera actor, cast as the snake handler in the Met’s version of “Così fan tutte,” inspired by Coney Island in the 1950s.