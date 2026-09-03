/Thai businessman seeking Rs 48 crore for his company to become a monk and live in the forest

A Thai businessman has put his company up for sale to live as a monk in the forest. Siripong Akkarasriyuk, the owner of Thai ice cream brand Hawell’s, has put a price tag of $6 million on it and is looking for an owner. He said that he has been wanting to become an arahant for a long time and the decision is a step in that direction. Siripong announced the sale of the company in a Facebook post last month.

Once he takes the next step towards becoming a monk, Siripong plans to cut off all contact with his wife and daughter. He wants to achieve "the ultimate goal of attaining enlightenment as an arahant." He shared that this phase of his life has been in the works for 15 years. Siripong is now targeting becoming a monk in the next two years, and has decided to sell off his company.

"The most important reason is that my family and I have only two years left," he wrote. Siripong will use the next two years to buy a piece of land and build a sanctuary for himself where he can meditate. He shared that monkhood to him means "separating from worldly life so everyone can walk their own spiritual path."

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"I will live in that forest and dedicate my life entirely to practice. If I achieve my ultimate goal of Arahantship, I will return to worldly society solely to teach and guide my daughter, wife, relatives, and disciples in Dhamma practice," he said.

Hawell’s was launched in 1999 and was once a common sight in Thailand. However, Siripong said he had been facing problems expanding the business, which is partly the reason for the sale. He added that "the malls consistently replied that they had no space for Hawell’s" even when there were several vacant spots.