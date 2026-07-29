/The Thomas Crown Affair first poster: Michael B Jordan to star as a billionaire in the upcoming heist thriller

Michael B Jordan on Tuesday unveiled the first poster for his upcoming film The Thomas Crown Affair, sparking a wave of excitement among viewers. Alongside playing the lead role, he is also directing the project. Shared on social media, the poster gives the first glimpse of the reimagined heist thriller.

The Thomas Crown Affair first poster

In the first look poster, Jordan's face can be partially seen, but the attention goes to his crisp white tuxedo, black gloves and bow tie. It also features a catchy tagline that says, "Revenge is a work of art."

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The poster was captioned, "Revenge is a work of art. The Thomas Crown Affair. Only in theaters March 5."

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The project has been filmed for IMAX.

About The Thomas Crown Affair

The story revolves around billionaire Thomas Crown, a man who plans the theft of a priceless painting. His crime soon draws the attention of a skilled insurance investigator, played by Adria Arjona. As the two try to outdo each other, their rivalry gradually turns into a complicated romance.

The cast also features Kenneth Branagh, Lily Gladstone, Danai Gurira, Pilou Asbæk and Aiysha Hart in key roles.

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Helmed by Jordon, the screenplay has been written by Drew Pearce and Jason Hall. It is based on the original story by Alan R. Trustman, and the production also reunites Jordan with Oscar-winning costume designer Ruth E. Carter and cinematographer Bradford Young. Jon Batiste has composed the film's score.

The film is a modern take on The Thomas Crown Affair, which first arrived in 1968 with Steve McQueen in the lead role. Then it was remade in 1999 with Pierce Brosnan as the art thief.

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Speaking about the project, Jordan has previously said, "The stakes are higher. Still got the fashion, romance."

He further added, "I saw the 1968 Steve McQueen version — the split screens, the style. After Creed, MGM asked what I wanted to do next. I said, 'Thomas Crown Affair.' I need that."