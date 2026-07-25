/The Mask director Chuck Russell passes away at 74; Jim Carrey pays tribute

Renowned Hollywood filmmaker Chuck Russell passed away at the age of 74. Known for creating films across the horror, action and comedy genres, he took his last breath at his home in the San Diego area on Wednesday, July 22, as reported by TMZ.

The news was confirmed by his family, and his attorney also verified his death, as reported by Variety. The cause of his death has been kept under wraps.

Chuck Russell passes away

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According to reports, the local fire officials responded to Russell's residence after receiving a call about an unconscious man. He was later declared dead. As soon as the news of his demise surfaced, social media was flooded with tributes for the filmmaker.

Jim Carrey pays tribute

Jim Carrey shared an emotional message for the filmmaker who directed him in the 1994 film The Mask. "I consider it a privilege to have worked with Chuck Russell, who during the shooting of The Mask, created an ebullient, childlike atmosphere of wonder and camaraderie on his set," the actor said, as quoted by People magazine.

He further added, "The entire cast and crew were touched and inspired by his playfulness. Every one of us has been many years blessed by that buoyant and timeless moment. I consider The Mask one of the jewels of my creative life. Thank you, Chuck."

About The Mask

The Mask was one of Russell's biggest commercial successes, and the film reportedly earned over $351 million worldwide. Alongside establishing Carrey, the fantasy comedy also introduced Cameron Diaz in her feature film debut. The film also received an Academy Award nomination for Best Visual Effects.

Who was Chuck Russell?

With a career spanning nearly four decades, the filmmaker began his journey as a production manager, assistant director and screenwriter. He gained recognition with the 1984 science-fiction thriller Dreamscape, starring Dennis Quaid.

His directorial venture began with 1987's A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors, followed by the cult-favourite remake of The Blob. He has also directed action films such as Eraser, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, and The Scorpion King, which marked Dwayne Johnson's first leading role.

Russell later took a break from filmmaking and returned with I Am Wrath in 2016, starring John Travolta. His final directorial project was the 2024 remake of Witchboard.

Russell also worked in Indian cinema, directing the 2019 film Junglee, featuring Vidyut Jammwal.