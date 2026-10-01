/The Love Hypothesis sequel announced as Ali Hazelwood brings back Olive and Adam

Ali Hazelwood is returning to the world of The Love Hypothesis with a new chapter in Olive Smith and Adam Carlsen’s story. The bestselling author has announced a direct sequel to her 2021 romance novel, while a film adaptation is also being developed by MRC for Amazon MGM Studios. Let's delve in to know when details of the release of the sequel.

The Love Hypothesis sequel to get a film adaptation?

Fans of The Love Hypothesis are getting another chapter in Olive Smith and Adam Carlsen’s relationship. Author Ali Hazelwood has reportedly announced The Two-Body Problem, a direct sequel to her 2021 bestselling romance novel. The new book is scheduled to arrive on February 2, 2027, with Berkley publishing the 496-page novel.

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Taking to her official Instagram page, Ali Hazelwood revealed that revisiting the characters was partly inspired by the recent screen adaptation of The Love Hypothesis. The film, starring Lili Reinhart and Tom Bateman as Olive and Adam, premiered on Prime Video on September 23. The author has also confirmed that the story could make its way back to the screen. MRC is developing a film based on The Two-Body Problem for Amazon MGM Studios. However, Hazelwood has stressed that the movie is still at the development stage, meaning there is currently no confirmed cast or release date.

The sequel picks up with Olive after she has completed her PhD. While she has her research, friends and Adam by her side, her professional life brings a new set of challenges. The story explores the realities of pursuing an academic career while being in a relationship with another researcher. According to the publisher's description, Olive is dealing with temporary postdoctoral work, demanding schedules and a highly competitive job market. She also wants to establish herself as a scientist in her own right rather than being known primarily through her relationship with Adam.

Internet reacts to The Love Hypothesis sequel

Soon after the announcement by Ali Hazelwood, the internet flooded social media platforms with excitement. One user wrote, “Getting a direct sequel following Adam and Olive years into their relationship is an absolute dream come true. Why do romantic comedy adaptations always stop right after the initial fake-dating phase instead of exploring the actual future?”

Another user wrote, “The first movie was cute but the sequel actually being called the two-body problem is so on brand for her im kinda obsessed with how unapologetically nerdy she is.”

"It would be incredible if they did a trilogy. The next movie would be from his perspective, since the last one was from her perspective. Then, their lives together", wrote the third user.

Another social media user wrote, "Two-body problem?? i love that so much omg. can’t wait for this, the first book had me in a chokehold."

The Love Hypothesis review