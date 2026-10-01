/Jim Carrey marries longtime girlfriend Min Ah in private ceremony: Report

Jim Carrey is married. The actor has reportedly finally said, ‘I do’ with his longtime girlfriend, Min Ah. This is the third time the actor has tied the knot. The news of the wedding comes six months after Carrey went public with his actress girlfriend at the César Awards in Paris in February. On Wednesday, Sept. 30, a spokesperson for the actor confirmed the same news to the American outlet PEOPLE.

According to TMZ, Carrey tied the knot at a private ceremony in Los Angeles.

At the awards, where he received an Honorary César, Carrey gave a shout-out to Min Ah during his acceptance speech, calling her his “sublime companion.” At the event, the actor made an appearance alongside Carrey's daughter, Jane Erin Carrey, 39, and her teenage son Jackson.

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At the awards show, he said, “Thank you to my wonderful family, my daughter Jane, and my grandson Jackson. I love you now and forever. Thank you to my sublime companion, Min Ah,” he said in French, as his daughter, grandson and girlfriend received ovations from the crowd. “I love you, Min Ah. And finally, thank you to the funniest man I have ever known: my father, Percy Joseph Carrey who taught me the value of love, generosity, and laughter.”

The Mask star and his girlfriend have been dating since 2022. However, much details about their love life are not available.