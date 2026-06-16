/The Lord Of The Rings casts Anya Taylor-Joy: Makers give glimpse of her character in The Hunt For Gollum

The Lord of the Rings universe is expanding massively, and the upcoming feature The Hunt for Gollum is set to introduce a mix of iconic returning legends and fresh characters. Directed by Andy Serkis, who also stars in the film, the highly anticipated film has reportedly landed some of Hollywood’s biggest names for brand-new roles created specifically for the big-screen return to Middle-earth.

Anya Taylor-Joy’s secret middle-earth role revealed

Breaking away from JRR. Tolkien’s traditional lore, Furiosa star Anya Taylor-Joy has reportedly joined the ensemble in a completely original role. Rather than playing an established book character, she is expected to portray Seren, a fierce Grey Elf hailing from the Woodland Realm. Described as one of King Thranduil’s most trusted and lethal agents, Taylor-Joy’s character is bound to bring intense action to Legolas' forest home.

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Kate Winslet, Jamie Dornan, and more fresh faces join the hunt

Taylor-Joy isn’t the only massive star heading to Middle-earth. The casting report reveals a stacked lineup of original and reimagined characters.

Leo Woodall (The White Lotus) will step into the boots of Halvard, a brand-new character introduced as one of Aragorn's elite Rangers of the North. Meanwhile, Oscar-winning actress Kate Winslet will be making her franchise debut in a mysterious role named Marigold. Jamie Dornan takes on a legendary mantle, reportedly playing Strider.

The return of the original legends

While the new cast members are driving massive interest, The Hunt for Gollum is doubling down on nostalgia by bringing back original fan favourites. Sir Ian McKellen is set to don the gray robes once more as Gandalf, Elijah Wood will reprise his legendary role as Frodo Baggins, and Lee Pace will return to his regal throne as King Thranduil.

The expanding LOTR cinematic universe

Anya Taylor-Joy’s venture into Middle-earth adds to her incredibly packed slate, which includes the upcoming Dune: Part Three and Apple TV’s Lucky. Meanwhile, Warner Bros. isn't stopping with just one film; another project, The Lord of the Rings: Shadow of the Past, is actively in development, boasting a writing team that includes Philippa Boyens and Stephen Colbert.