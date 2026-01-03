/Stranger Things finale box office: Netflix's sci-fi thriller show mints THIS much in North America

Stranger Things season 5 ended on New Year's Eve, and the final episode was a goodbye filled with emotional moments. The show, which began in 2016 on streaming giant Netflix, ended with its fifth season. The finale of Matt and Ross Duffer's hit show made its debut in and around approximately 600 cinemas. Let's delve into it to know more details.

Box office report of Stranger Things finale

According to a report by Variety, the movie theatres earned between $25 million and $28 million. Reportedly, AMC and Cinemark had charged $20 for a concession voucher, for example, while Regal Cinemas and other circuits had charged $11.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The report suggests that earlier this week, the Duffer Brothers, the show's creators, had announced on social media that 1.1 million vouchers had been sold. AMC said it generated $15 million from the more than 753,000 people who bought food and beverage credits. The chain had slightly more than one-third of the total theatre count.

Stranger Things season 5 finale

As per WION's Pragati Awasthi, “The graph of volume 3 went from high to a sombre tone. Thankfully, it doesn't come with any dull moments, especially in the first house. Until Vecna is killed, the whole sequence of the giant Mind Flayer and the gang fighting was a treat to watch. The scene that has Vecna being killed and how Joyce (Winona Ryder) takes her years-long fear as a mother out as she brutally hits his head with a flashback of well-crafted scenes.”

"However, things felt a little rushed, and the battle was not that wild-wild. But it could have been made longer, eliminating the part of the graduation ceremony. The end of Netflix's blockbuster series marks the end of an era, and it's understandable why the Duffer Brothers provided the closer that surely didn't leave a lasting impression but a sense of satisfaction. Understand the emotions of fans who have grown with the cast of the show as well, and they ensured that all their characters are alive and happy."

All about Stranger Things

Stranger Things is created by the Duffer Brothers and concluded with five seasons. The show is set in the 1980s, with a group of friends who witness supernatural forces and secret government exploits. As they search for answers, the children unravel a series of extraordinary mysteries.