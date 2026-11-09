Steven Spielberg’s first-ever Western eyes 2027 shoot as long-awaited dream takes Shape

Filmmaker Steven Spielberg has spent more than 50 years jumping between cinematic genres, from the terrifying shark thriller Jaws to the deeply poignant war drama Schindler’s List and the groundbreaking dinosaur blockbuster Jurassic Park. Yet, throughout his legendary career, one iconic genre has always stayed just out of reach: the Western. Now, the filmmaker’s long-promised foray into the American frontier is finally edging closer to reality.

Decades of directorial inspiration

Spielberg has never hidden his admiration for the Western form. He regularly rewatches John Ford classics like The Searchers and Stagecoach before starting production on a new movie, and Ford even appeared as a character in his semi-autobiographical feature The Fabelmans. While Spielberg previously executive produced the acclaimed 2005 television miniseries Into the West, he has never directed a Western feature film himself. The clearest signal of Spielberg’s new movie came from a profile in The Hollywood Reporter timed to two-time Oscar winner Janusz Kamiński receiving the Visionary Cinematographer Award at Camerimage. Kamiński confirmed his next job is Spielberg’s untitled Western, which the director hopes to shoot next year, placing the project on a tangible timeline for the first time.

Breaking stereotypes on the Texas frontier

Spielberg officially put the project on the map in March during a SXSW conversation in Austin with Sean Fennessey of The Big Picture podcast.

He confirmed he was developing a Western, promised it would feature "horses and guns," and insisted it would avoid the stereotypes and tropes long associated with the genre. He also expressed a desire to shoot the production in Texas. While plot details, cast lists, and writing credits remain unannounced, Spielberg’s interest in the material has been building.

A legendary cinematic partnership

Kamiński’s involvement adds tremendous artistic weight. Their 30-year creative union across more than 20 films stands as one of the most prolific partnerships in modern cinema. Already envisioning the visuals, Kamiński referenced memories of the Sudeten Mountains' rolling hills, noting how their lay of the land, snow, and fog evoked landscapes like Montana.

The project represents a sharp stylistic shift following their latest collaboration, the sci-fi thriller Disclosure Day starring Emily Blunt and Josh O’Connor. Released in June, Disclosure Day earned around $240 million worldwide against a $115 million budget, setting the stage for Spielberg’s next move.