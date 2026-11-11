/Stacy Keach, best known for playing Mike Hammer, dies at 85

Veteran actor Stacy Keach, who has had a career spanning more than six decades, has passed away at the age of 85. He worked across theatre, cinema and television in a variety of roles. He died on November 10 at his residence in Magdalenka, Poland. The news was confirmed by his wife, Małgosia Tomassi Keach.

Stacy Keach dies at 85

"After a long and difficult battle with a serious heart condition and heart failure, Stacy peacefully departed this world. He fought for so long, with extraordinary courage, determination and strength. He was a true warrior, facing his illness with the same remarkable spirit and resilience that defined his life," Małgosia said in a statement, as quoted by Variety.

Remembering her husband, she added, "Stacy was not only a legendary actor, admired and loved by audiences the world over, but also my beloved husband, my companion and the heart of our family. His passing leaves an immeasurable emptiness in our lives. But his extraordinary spirit, his unforgettable voice and the love he gave so generously will remain with us forever."

Stacy Keach's career

Although Keach was widely known for his Shakespearean performances on stage, television audiences particularly associated him with the character of Mike Hammer. It was based on the fictional detective created by crime novelist Mickey Spillane.

Keach first stepped into the character in the 1983 television film Murder Me, Murder You. This was followed by The New Mike Hammer, which aired on CBS from 1984 to 1987. He subsequently reprised the detective in the 1989 television film Mike Hammer: Murder Takes All and the series Mike Hammer, Private Eye, which ran from 1997 to 1998.

His filmography also includes John Huston's 1972 film Fat City, in which he played Billy Tully, an ageing boxer hoping to revive his career. The film also featured Jeff Bridges as a younger fighter whose ambitions bring him into Tully's orbit.

That same year, Keach appeared in The New Centurions, playing rookie police officer Roy Fehler alongside George C. Scott. His other film credits included The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean, The Ninth Configuration, Roadgames, American History X, The Bourne Legacy, Nebraska and Sin City: A Dame to Kill For.

He also showcased his comic abilities as Sergeant Stedenko in the Cheech and Chong films Up in Smoke and Nice Dreams.

On television, he earned recognition for playing Ken Titus, the troubled father in the sitcom Titus, and prison warden Henry Pope in Prison Break. His other appearances included Blue Bloods, Man with a Plan and ER.

Keach had also built an impressive reputation as a classical theatre actor. His interpretations of Shakespearean characters, particularly Hamlet, earned him considerable recognition among theatre critics.

He received a Tony Award nomination in 1970 for playing Buffalo Bill in the Broadway production of Indians. His stage credits also included King Lear, The Kentucky Cycle, The Country Wife and Other Desert Cities.

Keach's portrayal of celebrated author Ernest Hemingway in the 1988 television miniseries Hemingway brought him a Golden Globe Award and an Emmy nomination. To prepare for the part, the actor reportedly gained 35 pounds.

Stacy Keach's time in prison

In 1984, he was arrested at London's Heathrow Airport for attempting to bring cocaine into Britain. The substance, reportedly weighing 1.3 ounces, had been concealed in a shaving cream can. His secretary was also arrested in connection with the incident. He was there for the Mike Hammer series.

Keach pleaded guilty and was sentenced to nine months in prison. He ultimately spent six months at Reading Prison before being released for good behaviour.