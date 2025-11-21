/Spencer Lofranco, best known for Unbroken and Gotti, dies at 33

Actor Spencer Lofranco, who is known for At Middleton and Jamesy Boy, has reportedly died at 33. But what exactly is the cause of death? Read to know more details.
Canadian actor Spencer Lofranco, who gained recognition after being part of Unbroken and Dixieland, has reportedly passed away at the age of 33. Soon after the news of his death broke out, condolences and tributes began pouring in from netizens. But what exactly is the cause of his death? Let's delve into knowing more details.
According to a report by TMZ, Spencer's death is currently being investigated in British Columbia, Canada. The cause of death is yet to be determined.
His brother Santino Lofranco paid tribute to the star on Instagram and revealed he passed on Tuesday. He remembered him as a legend who changed people's lives.
Spencer Lofranco is a Canadian actor who rose to fame after making his film debut in the 2013 romantic comedy At Middleton and Jamesy Boy.
In 2012, Lofranco was cast as Conrad Hartman, a high school senior touring a college campus, in the
independent romantic comedy At Middleton. He starred alongside Andy García and Vera Farmiga in the film, which premiered at the Seattle International Film Festival on May 17, 2013.
In 2014, he co-starred in Angelina Jolie's war drama Unbroken as Harry Brooks. The same year, he starred as Mark in the short thriller film Home, written and directed by John Henry Hinkel. In 2015, he co-starred in the crime film Dixieland.