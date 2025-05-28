Raja Kumari becomes first Indian origin musician to win American Music Award

Indian origin singer-songwriter and rapper Raja Kumari recently won an American Music Award. It’s the first time an Indian-origin artist has won an AMA. She won for Arcane League of Legends: Season 2.

The recently held AMAs were the 51st edition of the American Music Awards which were held in Los Angeles.

Raja Kumari wins an AMA

In an interview with PTI prior to the awards ceremony, Raja Kumari said that she was the first Indian origin musician to be nominated for an AMA. Renegade (We Never Run) from Arcane League of Legends is a collaboration between Raja Kumari, UK hip-hop artist Stefflon Don and Dominican-Brazilian artist Jarina de Marco. The artists were nominated under the Favourite Soundtrack category.

Raja told PTI that the song was really special for her. She said, “Stefflon (Don) and I kind of share the Sidhu (Moose Wala) connection. She has a song with Sidhu, too. And when I was meeting Sidhu during the time that we were collaborating, he had played me the song. So, I've always had this soft spot in my heart for her because we both kind of share this gentle giant.”

She was approached for the song because the character in the film is Indian. “They (Arcane team) had heard about me as being representative of our culture and being able to make aggressive music as a woman,” added Raja.

On its popularity, she said, “The song actually went top 10 in the world on the ‘Viral 50’ charts on Spotify. It was something that kind of came out of nowhere. I just did a song for a film. I didn't have many expectations for it. It ended up really impacting people.”

Raja Kumari has become a popular name in India. She has released several songs, has served as a judge on some reality shows and is often seen hanging out with Indian artists.