/One About Matthew Perry trailer out: Friends star’s sister reveals he spent $7 million trying to get sober

Netflix on Tuesday unveiled the trailer for the upcoming documentary on the life of Matthew Perry. Titled The One About Matthew Perry, it is said to be a three-part series that will showcase memories from the late actor's family and friends, along with previously unseen material.

The One About Matthew Perry trailer

The trailer showcases Perry’s sister, Mia Perry Bowick, speaking publicly about her brother. "All great stories have comedy and tragedy in them, and that certainly was Matthew’s story,” she says in the trailer.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

She also discusses how Perry’s tried to overcome his addiction. "He spent $7 million trying to get sober. That’s how seriously he took his disease."

The trailer also revisits Perry’s own words about his ambitions before Friends made him a star. "I said, ‘God, you can do anything you want to me, just please make me famous.'"

Perry later recalled receiving the call that he had landed Friends, the iconic sitcom that ran from 1994 to 2004.

“I got a phone call and I instantly knew my whole life was gonna change. But God did not forget the other part.”

Matthew Perry on addiction

Speaking about fame and addiction, Perry says in the clip, "I was extremely happy when I got famous, then it’s like, ‘Uh-oh, this didn’t fix what’s inside me. This didn’t do what I thought it was going to do'."

He further added, "I had people telling me to stop, saying, ‘You’re going to kill yourself if you keep going like this, and I just didn’t know how.'"

The One About Matthew Perry also features accounts from people who knew the actor personally and professionally, including longtime friend David Pressman, Roger Castillo, West Huddleston, former NBC President Warren Littlefield and Friends Season 1 writer Jeff Strauss.

The One About Matthew Perry release date

Directed by Mary Robertson, The One About Matthew Perry will feature three episodes.

Perry died on October 28, 2023, at the age of 54. He was found unresponsive at his Los Angeles home. The authorities determined that he died due to the acute effects of ketamine. His death was ruled an accident.