Zendaya to be honoured with Star of the Year Award at CinemaCon

American actress and singer Zendaya is all set to receive CinemaCon's Star of the Year Award. The annual convention is dedicated to cinema and its associated industries, bringing together cinema owners, film studios, and industry professionals. Its Star of the Year Award is given to an actor or actress who has had a significant impact on the film industry in the past year. The award recognises the individual's talent, box office success, and contribution to the film industry. The award has been presented since 2011 and past recipients include Dwayne Johnson, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Pratt, Emma Stone, and Tom Holland, among others.

The Hollywood Reporter quoted CinemaCon managing director Mitch Neuhauser as saying, “In just a few short years, Zendaya has captured audiences’ attention with her compassionate performance on the small screen as Rue in Euphoria and has drawn audiences in on the big screen with her performances in Spider-Man: Far From Home, The Greatest Showman and Dune."

Zendaya, and a glittering career

Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman began her career as a child model and backup dancer before gaining wider recognition for her role as Rocky Blue on the Disney Channel sitcom Shake It Up (2010-2013).

Since then, Zendaya has had a successful acting career, with notable roles in films such as The Greatest Showman (2017), Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), and Malcolm & Marie (2021). She has also made appearances on television shows such as Euphoria (2019-present) (which gave her an Emmy and a Golden Globe), and The OA (2019).

In addition to her acting career, Zendaya is a successful singer and has released several singles and music videos. She has also collaborated with other artists, such as Zac Efron, on the soundtrack for The Greatest Showman. In the fashion industry, she has been the face of several campaigns and has designed her own clothing line.



